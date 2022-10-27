Community briefs: Fundraiser benefits Hope's Corner, Los Altos students put art on display and the city celebrates Dia de Los Muertos

“The school held a brief ceremony yesterday attended by one of Hope’s Corner’s board members,” Hacker said Oct. 25. “Our board member indicated that there were (more than) 500 people in attendance when the two students who organized the event announced that the school raised about $1,000. Half of this will be donated to Hope’s Corner.”

The annual fundraising event is centered on collecting coins. Students and teachers throw loose change into the bins of their respective grades. Bills can also be thrown into opposing team's bins to subtract points, turning it into a friendly competition that raises even more money for the cause. According to Mike Hacker, Hope’s Corner volunteer and board member, his organization was selected as this year’s recipient because while the fundraiser benefited national and international nonprofits in the past, students wanted to support a local nonprofit this year.

The Mountain View campus of the German International School of Silicon Valley raised $1,000 during its annual “Penny Wars” fundraiser, held Oct. 4 through Oct. 14. Hope’s Corner , a Mountain View nonprofit that provides free food and showers to community members in need, received half the proceeds, with the other half going toward future student body events for the school.

The ofrendas will be on display from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mountain View Community Center located at 201 S. Rengstorff Ave. (Rengstorff Park). Parking is limited, so walking or biking is encouraged. The event flyer can be found here in English, Spanish, Chinese and Russian.

“Join us in celebrating Día de Los Muertos through music, art and crafts,” event organizers wrote. “Learn about this popular tradition through ofrendas (displays to honor and welcome those who have passed) built by members of the City of Mountain View's Spanish Ambassadors Program and local, community organizations.”

“Artwork by students in all levels of drawing classes will be on display within the museum’s main gallery, with many pieces available for sale,” the statement said. “Half of the proceeds will be donated to Los Altos’ National Art Honor Society chapter, and will be put towards local art education and volunteering. The remaining funds will go directly to the student artists themselves in an effort to support and acknowledge young artists in a STEM-oriented world.”

“It is important to showcase young artists’ work,” Christine An, the chapter’s adviser and an art teacher at LAHS, said in a statement. “Exhibiting their artworks empowers students in cultivating creativity, knowledge and confidence. They also learn to value their original expressions and see art as an intrinsic part of the world.”

Los Altos High School’s National Art Honor Society chapter is putting student art on display at a semiannual student art exhibition and sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the Los Altos History Museum, and will be the school’s first in-person art exhibition since the pandemic began.

Community briefs: Fundraiser benefits Hope's Corner, Los Altos students put art on display and the city celebrates Dia de Los Muertos