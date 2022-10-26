Mountain View City Council approves San Antonio Road project, despite major frustrations over developer's last-minute change

Mountain View City Council reluctantly supported a housing project on San Antonio Road after the applicant initially presented two options to meet its affordable housing obligation, only to withdraw one of the options part way through the Oct. 25 meeting.
The project, located on the corner of San Antonio and California Street at 334 San Antonio Road, would replace the existing Valero gas station with a five-story building of flat-stacked, ownership condos, accompanied by 2,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.
Though the city’s development standards only allow for up to four stories, the proposed fifth floor is allowed under the state’s density bonus law, which lets developers build higher in exchange for making some of the units affordable.
While the market rate units are estimated to be listed in the $1 to $1.3 million price range, sale prices for the below market rate (BMR) units are expected to be between $200,000 to $460,000, depending on the buyer’s income level and the number of bedrooms in the unit.
The applicant initially proposed including 13 BMR units in order to comply with the state density bonus law and the city’s affordable housing ordinance. But after concerns were raised to the Environmental Planning Commission about the BMR units not being equitably distributed or proportional to the overall bedroom mixes, the applicant offered an alternative approach: including only 10 BMR units instead of the originally proposed 13 units, but with a better mix of bedroom counts.
Both city staff and the Planning Commission recommended option 2, with 10 BMR units, to the city council, though both code-compliant options were still on the table as the council began discussing the item on Oct. 25. Council member Ellen Kamei made a motion to support option 1 over option 2, and Council member Pat Showalter seconded the motion.
“I think that the biggest component was trying to grapple with the number of BMR units,” Kamei said. “I’m really more compelled toward more units. … So for me, I’m compelled to move forward the staff recommendation (but) with the original project BMR option, which would be the 13 units.”
But before the council could deliberate further and take a vote, the applicant Mircea Voskerician asked to speak, which is not typically allowed during council deliberation. City Attorney Jennifer Logue granted the request. Voskerician then revealed that he strongly prefers option 2, and wanted to withdraw option 1 from consideration, despite Kamei having already made a motion in support of it.
Logue said that while it’s “unfortunate that this was not made clear in their presentation,” both options are compliant with state and city laws, so the council is bound to accept the project with the option put forward.
Showalter made a new motion to support the project with option 2, adding, “I can’t say I really appreciate this behavior on the part of the developer, but at the same time, I do think this is a good project.” Council member Alison Hicks seconded the motion, echoing Showalter’s frustrations.
“I’ll vote for the project. It is compliant,” Kamei said. “… I’d also like to say to the applicant, this is not how we do things in Mountain View. We do not change things in real time during the meeting when it’s in deliberation. I find it really unacceptable to be put in a situation where we’re given two options and then be told that those two options no longer exist.”
Council member Lisa Matichak added that she agrees with Kamei and found the last minute withdrawal of option 1 to be “incredibly disappointing.”
Despite their frustrations, the council voted unanimously to support the project with option 2, which offers 10 BMR units.
"We do not change things in real time during the meeting when it’s in deliberation." Unless they do, and they obviously did. What is to be gained by voting for this even though everyone who was voting said they "didn't appreciate" the bait and replace method? Were they paid off? Are they given first dibs on a slot to use for an investment? "Power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely."
@MyFeelz -- state law prohibits cities from denying projects that comply with local and state regulations. We did not have the discretion to reject the project. I would encourage you and others to read about the Housing Accountability Act in particular. A technical assistance document from the state is available here: Web Link
A project using the State Density Bonus Law is deemed compliant with regulations even if it exceeds development standards in zoning or the governing precise plan. Consequently, we could not make legally defensible findings to support project denial.
Lucas Ramirez
Greater San Antonio Area
Cuesta Park
48 minutes ago
@Lucas Ramirez - true, but you could have approved the also-fully-compliant Option 1 that the developer proposed and was under motion to consider. The developer submitted a proposal with two options - they don't get to change their mind in the middle of the meeting. Council could have approved Option 1. If the developer didn't like it, they could withdraw their application or try to come back another time to amend it. I would also point out that the removal of Option 1 from consideration Council action was not properly noticed per the Brown Act, so the Council may have put themselves into some jeopardy there.
@Ellen Kamei ("I’d also like to say to the applicant, this is not how we do things in Mountain View. We do not change things in real time during the meeting when it’s in deliberation. I find it really unacceptable to be put in a situation where we’re given two options and then be told that those two options no longer exist.”) - Uh, apparently it IS how we do things in Mountain View and YOU DO find it acceptable. And UNANIMOUSLY APPROVABLE! However, I'm sure the developer feels really ashamed after of their conduct after you approved their project.
Mayor Ramirez, you wrote: "state law prohibits cities from denying projects that comply with local and state regulations. We did not have the discretion to reject the project."
Does the City Council have any ideas and/or plans to pass local regulations to change this situation going forward? It is highly frustrating to watch the City Council "reluctantly" approve project after project.
Developers appear to have more power than that City Council! They can treat you shamefully, even change major details at the last second, and you still are required to approve their proposals? Is this truly what state politicians want for a community such as Mountain View? Can we bring this to the attention of Gov. Newsom, and ask for his help?
Over the last 8-year RHNA cycle, almost 90% of housing units were for expensive, market-rate units, a grossly disproportionate amount considering that over HALF of MV households qualify for the bottom three RHNA lower-income targets. This is FAR TOO LITTLE, and this developer just took 3 precious BMR units off the table. There is no way that we will achieve our RHNA targets for low-income households if developers are allowed to behave in this manner. No way.
If we can't get developers to build at least 15% of units in a project as BMR, which the city requires (?) but fails to achieve (!), can you pass an emergency ordinance to halt construction of all new offices in MV until the jobs/housing imbalance reaches an acceptable level? Every new office project increases demand for housing, and drives the cost of rent higher.
Do you have any ideas to change the dynamics of this situation?