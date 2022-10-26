Mountain View City Council approves San Antonio Road project, despite major frustrations over developer's last-minute change

The applicant initially proposed including 13 BMR units in order to comply with the state density bonus law and the city’s affordable housing ordinance. But after concerns were raised to the Environmental Planning Commission about the BMR units not being equitably distributed or proportional to the overall bedroom mixes, the applicant offered an alternative approach: including only 10 BMR units instead of the originally proposed 13 units, but with a better mix of bedroom counts.

While the market rate units are estimated to be listed in the $1 to $1.3 million price range, sale prices for the below market rate (BMR) units are expected to be between $200,000 to $460,000, depending on the buyer’s income level and the number of bedrooms in the unit.

Though the city’s development standards only allow for up to four stories, the proposed fifth floor is allowed under the state’s density bonus law, which lets developers build higher in exchange for making some of the units affordable.

The project, located on the corner of San Antonio and California Street at 334 San Antonio Road, would replace the existing Valero gas station with a five-story building of flat-stacked, ownership condos, accompanied by 2,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

Mountain View City Council reluctantly supported a housing project on San Antonio Road after the applicant initially presented two options to meet its affordable housing obligation, only to withdraw one of the options part way through the Oct. 25 meeting.

“I’ll vote for the project. It is compliant,” Kamei said. “… I’d also like to say to the applicant, this is not how we do things in Mountain View. We do not change things in real time during the meeting when it’s in deliberation. I find it really unacceptable to be put in a situation where we’re given two options and then be told that those two options no longer exist.”

Showalter made a new motion to support the project with option 2, adding, “I can’t say I really appreciate this behavior on the part of the developer, but at the same time, I do think this is a good project.” Council member Alison Hicks seconded the motion, echoing Showalter’s frustrations.

Logue said that while it’s “unfortunate that this was not made clear in their presentation,” both options are compliant with state and city laws, so the council is bound to accept the project with the option put forward.

But before the council could deliberate further and take a vote, the applicant Mircea Voskerician asked to speak, which is not typically allowed during council deliberation. City Attorney Jennifer Logue granted the request. Voskerician then revealed that he strongly prefers option 2, and wanted to withdraw option 1 from consideration, despite Kamei having already made a motion in support of it.

“I think that the biggest component was trying to grapple with the number of BMR units,” Kamei said. “I’m really more compelled toward more units. … So for me, I’m compelled to move forward the staff recommendation (but) with the original project BMR option, which would be the 13 units.”

Both city staff and the Planning Commission recommended option 2, with 10 BMR units, to the city council, though both code-compliant options were still on the table as the council began discussing the item on Oct. 25. Council member Ellen Kamei made a motion to support option 1 over option 2, and Council member Pat Showalter seconded the motion.

Mountain View City Council approves San Antonio Road project, despite major frustrations over developer's last-minute change