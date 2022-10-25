Vehicles burglarized at Computer History Museum in Mountain View

Five vehicles were burglarized outside the Computer History Museum in Mountain View over the weekend, prompting police to remind the community not to leave valuables or visible belongings in cars.

Around 2:36 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, police received reports of auto burglaries on the 1400 block of North Shoreline Boulevard outside the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, according to the police log. Police Public Information Officer Katie Nelson told the Voice on Oct. 25 that there's no suspect description at this time, nor information on what was stolen.

In response to the incident, police posted a reminder to the community on Twitter about the importance of not leaving valuables in cars, even if for a short errand.

"Auto burglaries take seconds – and oftentimes, the thieves are not having to look too hard to take something of value," police wrote in the tweet. "Please know — your laptops, cell phones, purses or bags are safer with you, even if you are only going to be away from your car for a few minutes."

Police encouraged victims of auto burglary to report the crime immediately.