News

Vehicles burglarized at Computer History Museum in Mountain View

MVPD reminds community not to leave valuables in cars

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 25, 2022, 10:52 am 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

File photo.

Five vehicles were burglarized outside the Computer History Museum in Mountain View over the weekend, prompting police to remind the community not to leave valuables or visible belongings in cars.

Around 2:36 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, police received reports of auto burglaries on the 1400 block of North Shoreline Boulevard outside the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, according to the police log. Police Public Information Officer Katie Nelson told the Voice on Oct. 25 that there's no suspect description at this time, nor information on what was stolen.

In response to the incident, police posted a reminder to the community on Twitter about the importance of not leaving valuables in cars, even if for a short errand.

"Auto burglaries take seconds – and oftentimes, the thieves are not having to look too hard to take something of value," police wrote in the tweet. "Please know — your laptops, cell phones, purses or bags are safer with you, even if you are only going to be away from your car for a few minutes."

Police encouraged victims of auto burglary to report the crime immediately.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"To report an auto burglary that has already occurred, call us at 650-903-6344 to have an officer respond to the scene, or immediately file a report online at mvpd.gov," police said, adding that including photos or videos is helpful.

Find out what's on the ballot in Mountain View.

Find out what's on the ballot in Mountain View.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Vehicles burglarized at Computer History Museum in Mountain View

MVPD reminds community not to leave valuables in cars

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 25, 2022, 10:52 am

Five vehicles were burglarized outside the Computer History Museum in Mountain View over the weekend, prompting police to remind the community not to leave valuables or visible belongings in cars.

Around 2:36 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, police received reports of auto burglaries on the 1400 block of North Shoreline Boulevard outside the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, according to the police log. Police Public Information Officer Katie Nelson told the Voice on Oct. 25 that there's no suspect description at this time, nor information on what was stolen.

In response to the incident, police posted a reminder to the community on Twitter about the importance of not leaving valuables in cars, even if for a short errand.

"Auto burglaries take seconds – and oftentimes, the thieves are not having to look too hard to take something of value," police wrote in the tweet. "Please know — your laptops, cell phones, purses or bags are safer with you, even if you are only going to be away from your car for a few minutes."

Police encouraged victims of auto burglary to report the crime immediately.

"To report an auto burglary that has already occurred, call us at 650-903-6344 to have an officer respond to the scene, or immediately file a report online at mvpd.gov," police said, adding that including photos or videos is helpful.

Comments

Rob
Registered user
Rengstorff Park
1 hour ago
Rob, Rengstorff Park
Registered user
1 hour ago

Why is the only response to burglary in the Bay Area to victim blame? Maybe MVPD should save the pointless lecture we’ve all heard a thousand times before and start trying to actually catch criminals?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.