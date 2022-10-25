South Bay earthquake elicits surprised reactions from Midpeninsula residents

Peninsula residents were jolted by an earthquake that struck the south bay late Tuesday morning.
The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. Oct. 25 and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
Midpeninsula residents quickly took to Twitter as soon as they felt the quake.
"Welp, that was an earthquake," Mountain View police tweeted right afterward.
Carmen Michaelian, a Mountain View resident, wrote on NextDoor that the quake "rattled the blinds and the front door."
Sondra Allphin of the Sylvan Park neighborhood said it felt "very bumpy but very short" in a NextDoor post, while Debra K. of Sunnyvale -- a bit closer to the earthquake's epicenter -- reported the quake lasting about 20 seconds, causing her couch to shake and loose items to rattle.
The quake originated roughly 9 miles from Seven Trees, near Mount Hamilton, along the Calaveras Fault, a branch of the San Andreas Fault System, according to the USGS. The last major activity on the Calaveras Fault occurred almost exactly 15 years ago when a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck on Oct. 30, 2007 near Alum Rock.
Caltrain is running its south bay trains at reduced speeds as a precaution.
There will likely be smaller aftershocks of a magnitude 3 or higher within the next week, which could be felt nearby, according to the USGS.
No information was immediately available about possible damage caused by the quake.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.