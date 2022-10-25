South Bay earthquake elicits surprised reactions from Midpeninsula residents

Peninsula residents were jolted by an earthquake that struck the south bay late Tuesday morning.

The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. Oct. 25 and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.

Midpeninsula residents quickly took to Twitter as soon as they felt the quake.

"Welp, that was an earthquake," Mountain View police tweeted right afterward.

Carmen Michaelian, a Mountain View resident, wrote on NextDoor that the quake "rattled the blinds and the front door."