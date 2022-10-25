Ruptured gas line closes traffic in both directions on Shoreline Boulevard Monday

A ruptured gas line at a Mountain View construction site on Oct. 24 led to a site evacuation and temporarily closed traffic in both directions on Shoreline Boulevard.

On Monday around 2:31 p.m., Mountain View Communications received a 911 call from the 700 block of West Middlefield Road, the city said in a statement. The reporting party said a construction crew was excavating when they hit and ruptured a gas line.

Mountain View Fire Department units were dispatched at 2:32 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 2:36 p.m. The construction site was immediately evacuated and police closed traffic in both directions of Shoreline Boulevard while firefighters were on scene.

"Fire crews deployed a charged water line to protect the scene from the potential ignition of flammable gas," the city said. "A PG&E crew arrived on the scene and inserted a plug in the broken four-inch supply line to stop the flow of natural gas. Control of the broken pipe was acquired at 4 p.m."

There were no reported injuries and traffic was reopened in the southbound direction of Shoreline while PG&E crews worked at the site.