Ruptured gas line closes traffic in both directions on Shoreline Boulevard Monday

A construction crew was excavating when they hit and ruptured a gas line on Oct. 24

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 25, 2022, 9:04 am 0
Mountain View Fire Station 5 on North Shoreline Boulevard. Photo by Michelle Le

A ruptured gas line at a Mountain View construction site on Oct. 24 led to a site evacuation and temporarily closed traffic in both directions on Shoreline Boulevard.

On Monday around 2:31 p.m., Mountain View Communications received a 911 call from the 700 block of West Middlefield Road, the city said in a statement. The reporting party said a construction crew was excavating when they hit and ruptured a gas line.

Mountain View Fire Department units were dispatched at 2:32 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 2:36 p.m. The construction site was immediately evacuated and police closed traffic in both directions of Shoreline Boulevard while firefighters were on scene.

"Fire crews deployed a charged water line to protect the scene from the potential ignition of flammable gas," the city said. "A PG&E crew arrived on the scene and inserted a plug in the broken four-inch supply line to stop the flow of natural gas. Control of the broken pipe was acquired at 4 p.m."

There were no reported injuries and traffic was reopened in the southbound direction of Shoreline while PG&E crews worked at the site.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

