Planning commission supports huge Middlefield Park mixed-use project despite concerns over Google's affordable housing proposal

The applicants estimated that 380 affordable units could be built on the 2.4 acres they propose to deed to the city, Mountain View Senior Planner Lindsay Hagan said at the EPC’s Oct. 19 meeting . But the city’s consultant estimated that closer to 338 units would fit – especially if those units had higher bedroom counts, which is essential for making the housing suitable for families.

The city hired Seifel Consulting to evaluate this alternative mitigation plan, which must offer to do more to further affordable housing than if affordable housing was integrated into the project, as so-called inclusionary units. The city requires projects to make at least 15% of the proposed units affordable and inclusionary, so an alternative mitigation plan must offer more than that.

Included within the proposed 1,900 housing units are 1,520 market rate units and 380 affordable units. But due to the financial infeasibility of inclusionary affordable units, the applicants proposed an alternative: Rather than building the affordable units themselves, Google and LendLease would give Mountain View ownership of 2.4 acres of land. The city would then partner with an affordable housing developer – and be responsible for finding funding – to build the units.

Applicants Google and LendLease first submitted an application for the Middlefield Park Master Plan in September 2020. The project proposes up to 1,900 high-density residential units, 1.3 million square feet of office space, 50,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space (including 20,000 square feet reserved for underserved small businesses) and multiple public parks.

EPC Chair Bill Cranston told the Voice that he spoke with a below market rate housing developer to gauge what it would take to get these units built.

“We never know what it’s going to take to get these delivered, but the fact that this land is getting dedicated to the city …, that the city can do what it would like to do on it with respect to affordable housing, I think makes a significant difference in mitigating the risk, because the city is in control and can try to address whatever risks occur,” a representative of Seifel Consulting said.

But the discrepancy between the applicants’ numbers and the consultant’s numbers still raised concerns for some commissioners. Vice Chair Joyce Yin suggested that the city talk to affordable housing nonprofits to see how many units could reasonably be built on the 2.4 acres. Commissioner Alex Nunez said the city should conduct a risk assessment to better understand how much funding it will take to actually get 300-plus units built, even with the land being free.

Either way, Hagan said, there’s sufficient land to accommodate the number of units required for an alternative mitigation plan. Even if the city can only build 338 units on the deeded land, that’s still more than 15% of the total units proposed, she said, meaning the project offers greater benefits than inclusionary units.

“Since you’re looking at between 338 and 380 units, they may have to go back and apply for two or three years in a row to get enough money, if there’s no other money out there,” Cranston said.

“There’s a certain amount of money in the state for below market rate housing and everybody wants it,” Cranston explained. “What they (developers) have seen in the past is the state is reluctant to put all of the money into one project. They like more medium-sized projects, all over the place.”

The EPC unanimously supported recommending the Middlefield Park Master Plan to the Mountain View City Council, on the condition that the council get more information about the mix of bedrooms and number of affordable units that could potentially be built on the deeded land.

“Because (North Bayshore) is all controlled by Google, if they say, ‘Let’s build it,’ it’ll happen. If they don’t, then it gets slower,” Cranston said. “The difference with East Whisman is there are multiple land owners. The fact that we’re not dependent on the economics of one company … I think that’s part of the reason why we’re seeing East Whisman projects proposed relatively quickly.”

While there’s still a lot of unknowns on the affordable housing front, Cranston said he has more confidence in getting housing built in the East Whisman Precise Plan, which encompasses the project area, than he does in North Bayshore, the sprawling office park by Google headquarters slated for massive future housing development.

But, he added, there could be other funding options outside of the state, like the Santa Clara County bond Measure A, or a future bond measure.

Planning commission supports huge Middlefield Park mixed-use project despite concerns over Google's affordable housing proposal

Applicants Google and LendLease want to give the city land for affordable housing rather than build it themselves