Mountain View to begin enforcing time limits in parking lots, city garages

The city of Mountain View announced that beginning Monday, Nov. 7, it will begin actively enforcing time limits in all city parking lots and garages. The announcement coincides with downtown parking permits now being available for purchase.

"Visitors, businesses, employees and residents that park their vehicles longer than the posted time enforcement limit may be subject to citation," the city said in a statement. "Businesses, employees and residents located in the downtown parking district and needing to park longer than two hours should consider purchasing a parking permit."

Downtown parking permits allow parking in select garages and lots longer than the posted time enforcement limit. Find more information, including how to purchase a permit, here.