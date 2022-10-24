News

Mountain View to begin enforcing time limits in parking lots, city garages

With the sale of downtown parking permits now available, enforcement begins Nov. 7

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 24, 2022, 3:22 pm 1
The parking lot between Mercy Street and California Street in downtown Mountain View. Photo by Magali Gauthier

The city of Mountain View announced that beginning Monday, Nov. 7, it will begin actively enforcing time limits in all city parking lots and garages. The announcement coincides with downtown parking permits now being available for purchase.

"Visitors, businesses, employees and residents that park their vehicles longer than the posted time enforcement limit may be subject to citation," the city said in a statement. "Businesses, employees and residents located in the downtown parking district and needing to park longer than two hours should consider purchasing a parking permit."

Downtown parking permits allow parking in select garages and lots longer than the posted time enforcement limit. Find more information, including how to purchase a permit, here.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Comments

A Talking Cat
Registered user
Old Mountain View
12 hours ago
A Talking Cat, Old Mountain View
Registered user
12 hours ago

Glad to hear this. If you want to rent real estate downtown (and that's what you're doing by parking), then you gotta pay up! Don't want to pay? Take transit or a bike.

