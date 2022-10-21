Community briefs: Ride Out the Drought, name a new city park and virtual town hall for youth

Cyclists are invited to Ride Out the Drought
The Silicon Valley Bike Coalition and Valley Water are inviting the community to Ride Out the Drought, a free, month-long program that combines transportation by bike with learning about Santa Clara County’s water system.
Through Nov. 12, 2022, cyclists of all skill levels can take a self-guided ride using one of Silicon Valley Bike Coalition’s pre-mapped routes.
“We have shorter rides on greenways and separated paths for beginners, families with children or those looking for a nice, leisurely ride,” the organization said. “We have longer routes on open roads or urban areas for those looking for a challenge.”
While riding, cyclists can take breaks at the stops highlighted along the routes, where they’ll have a chance to gain a better understanding of water in the county.
The routes are available on the app Ride with GPS. Here participants can get directions and learn about the points of interest that Silicon Valley Bike Coalition has highlighted.
“The routes are available at any time, so you can ride when it suits you best,” the organization said.
Participants are also encouraged to record their ride in Ride with GPS to get more chances to win in a weekly raffle. Those who ride the most miles can earn prizes.
Register for the Ride Out the Drought at bikesiliconvalley.org.
City seeks public input for new park name
The city of Mountain View is asking the public for help to name a new park that will be constructed at 525 E. Evelyn Ave.
The following criteria will be used to decide on the final name:
• A city park may be named for the school on which it is located or an adjacent street.
• City parks may be named for a historical figure or local landmark. The historical figure must be deceased for a minimum of five years.
• Other park names will be considered only if the naming criteria listed above do not provide a name suitable for a park or recreation facility.
Email your ideas with the subject line “Evelyn Ave Park Name” by Friday, Oct. 28 to [email protected]
City staff will present the submissions to the Parks and Recreation Commission at their Nov. 9 meeting at 7 p.m. and make a recommendation.
Young people invited to speak their minds at Youth Town Hall
Assemblymember Marc Berman wants to hear from local youth about their ideas for political action.
The state legislator is holding a virtual Youth Town Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.
Participants can tell Berman their ideas for new legislation, their vision for the future of California, post questions and share opinions on key issues. Plus, any young person who asks a live question will get a free boba voucher.
Berman is also encouraging students to take the Youth Priorities Survey to help inform his approach to lawmaking that impacts youth.
RSVP for the Youth Town Hall here.
