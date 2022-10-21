Community briefs: Ride Out the Drought, name a new city park and virtual town hall for youth

The routes are available on the app Ride with GPS. Here participants can get directions and learn about the points of interest that Silicon Valley Bike Coalition has highlighted.

“The routes are available at any time, so you can ride when it suits you best,” the organization said.

Participants are also encouraged to record their ride in Ride with GPS to get more chances to win in a weekly raffle. Those who ride the most miles can earn prizes.

Register for the Ride Out the Drought at bikesiliconvalley.org.

City seeks public input for new park name

The city of Mountain View is asking the public for help to name a new park that will be constructed at 525 E. Evelyn Ave.

The following criteria will be used to decide on the final name:

• A city park may be named for the school on which it is located or an adjacent street.

• City parks may be named for a historical figure or local landmark. The historical figure must be deceased for a minimum of five years.

• Other park names will be considered only if the naming criteria listed above do not provide a name suitable for a park or recreation facility.

Email your ideas with the subject line “Evelyn Ave Park Name” by Friday, Oct. 28 to [email protected]

City staff will present the submissions to the Parks and Recreation Commission at their Nov. 9 meeting at 7 p.m. and make a recommendation.

Young people invited to speak their minds at Youth Town Hall

Assemblymember Marc Berman wants to hear from local youth about their ideas for political action.

The state legislator is holding a virtual Youth Town Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Participants can tell Berman their ideas for new legislation, their vision for the future of California, post questions and share opinions on key issues. Plus, any young person who asks a live question will get a free boba voucher.

Berman is also encouraging students to take the Youth Priorities Survey to help inform his approach to lawmaking that impacts youth.

RSVP for the Youth Town Hall here.