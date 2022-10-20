News

Santa Clara County releases Children's Budget

by Palo Alto Weekly staff

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 20, 2022, 11:42 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Jasper, 12, creates a huge bubble for Alice, 6, to jump in to at a summer park pop-up event hosted by the city of Mountain View in Cuesta Park on July 7, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Santa Clara County recently released its Children's Budget for the fiscal year 2023 that, based on the adopted budget, amounts to $1.09 billion in spending for services to finance children, youth and family programs.

"Year-over-year spending for the Children's Budget increased by 3.5% in FY 2022-2023, the equivalent of more than $40 million in additional funding for the fiscal year," the county's press release stated.

The Children's Budget, which accounts for 10% of the county's total expenditures, will support programs established before the start of the pandemic and introduce new funding for services critically needed by children and families in the county.

County Executive Jeff Smith acknowledged the long-term challenges of the pandemic while recognizing the commitment of the community to assist its children and youth. "The pandemic has tested our resolve in countless ways over the past two and a half years. I am proud to say that, throughout this experience, our determination to protect, uplift and promote the success of our children never wavered," he said in the budget preface.

The budget will fund nine new services and programs, including the expansion of an Employee Childcare Assistance Pilot Program, the expansion of a Summer Camp and Enrichment Program, a Youth Drop-in Center in downtown San Jose and a program known as the Children's Roadmap to Recovery, which offers support services for children who lost a caregiver due to the pandemic.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local political news. Become a member today.
Join

Santa Clara County releases Children's Budget

by Palo Alto Weekly staff /

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 20, 2022, 11:42 am

Santa Clara County recently released its Children's Budget for the fiscal year 2023 that, based on the adopted budget, amounts to $1.09 billion in spending for services to finance children, youth and family programs.

"Year-over-year spending for the Children's Budget increased by 3.5% in FY 2022-2023, the equivalent of more than $40 million in additional funding for the fiscal year," the county's press release stated.

The Children's Budget, which accounts for 10% of the county's total expenditures, will support programs established before the start of the pandemic and introduce new funding for services critically needed by children and families in the county.

County Executive Jeff Smith acknowledged the long-term challenges of the pandemic while recognizing the commitment of the community to assist its children and youth. "The pandemic has tested our resolve in countless ways over the past two and a half years. I am proud to say that, throughout this experience, our determination to protect, uplift and promote the success of our children never wavered," he said in the budget preface.

The budget will fund nine new services and programs, including the expansion of an Employee Childcare Assistance Pilot Program, the expansion of a Summer Camp and Enrichment Program, a Youth Drop-in Center in downtown San Jose and a program known as the Children's Roadmap to Recovery, which offers support services for children who lost a caregiver due to the pandemic.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.