City denies liability claims made by parents of drowned Mountain View 9-year-old

Mother and father each seek $7.6 million for emotional distress and damages

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 20, 2022, 11:04 am
Ayden Rivera Gonzalez was a student at Bubb Elementary School in Mountain View. His parents filed a wrongful death claim against Mountain View, but the claim was denied. Photo by Zoe Morgan.

Mountain View City Council denied a wrongful death claim made by parents of the 9-year-old boy who drowned in his apartment complex pool in July.

Bubb Elementary School student Ayden Rivera Gonzalez was found unresponsive in an apartment complex pool on the 1800 block of Ednamary Way on July 6. His parents, Pedro Rivera and Laura Gonzalez, filed claims against the city of Mountain View on Sept. 2, each seeking $7.6 million for emotional distress and other damages.

Ayden’s parents alleged that the city of Mountain View’s code enforcement officers failed “in inspecting and making safe for the public the location of the incident within the times and in the manner prescribed by City of Mountain View City Ordinances and California State Law,” the claims each stated.

On Oct. 7, the Mountain View Police Department announced that Rivera, Ayden’s father, along with another family member who was watching Ayden at the time of his death had been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment. Gonzalez, Ayden’s mother, was not arrested.

The Mountain View City Council considered the claims during closed session at an Oct. 11 meeting. City Attorney Jennifer Logue reported that the council voted unanimously to deny both Rivera and Gonzalez’s claims.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

