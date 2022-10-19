SB 330 has direct impact on tenant displacement in Mountain View, city data shows

Between the city’s ordinance and SB 330, hundreds of residents have qualified for relocation benefits. And since SB 330 came into effect in January 2020, the number of projects that displace tenants living in rent control-covered units has significantly declined.

At an Oct. 17 Rental Housing Committee meeting , city staff presented an update on the city’s Tenant Relocation Assistance Ordinance (TRAO), which offers benefits to renters who live in Community Stabilization and Fair Rent Act (CSFRA)-protected units and are displaced by redevelopment. Staff also presented updates on the state law SB 330 which, among other protections, requires developers to replace demolished CSFRA-covered units with affordable units.

That said, Ramos added, SB 330 is slated to expire in 2030, so “it really does help to have a localized ordinance so we can be more specific to the needs of residents,” she said.

“SB 330 makes a lot of those demolition projects not viable, not financially feasible (for developers),” Rental Housing Committee member Emily Ann Ramos told the Voice after the meeting. “... SB 330 was a godsend because the city was not able to implement their local provisions in time to stop the number of displacement projects we were looking at.”

Depending on tenants’ income levels and whether the project is subject to TRAO, SB 330, or both, different benefits are available. In cases where both TRAO and SB 330 apply, the stricter provision of the two laws applies, indicated in this graph by the shaded areas. If both boxes are shaded then the tenant would receive both benefits.

This redevelopment is part of a larger Google endeavor to construct office buildings. Four CSFRA-covered units are set to be demolished to construct a parking lot for that new office building. Because no replacement housing is going to be built, Kennedy explained, this project is only subject to the city’s TRAO, not SB 330.

At the Oct. 17 meeting, city rent stabilization analyst Andrea Kennedy provided an update on previously approved projects that either already have or are slated to displace tenants, the benefits those tenants are entitled to and data on where already displaced tenants have ended up.

“The current vacate date is set for Jan. 31, 2023, but the developer again has indicated that they will continue to push that out if need be,” Kennedy said. “If the project ends up not moving forward, the original tenants will have the first right to return back into their original unit.”

As a result, the project is currently on hold because the developer is trying to determine if the project is financially feasible.

“While this project is actually only subject to the TRAO, because it started before SB 330, as part of the negotiations with the city to purchase that actual street of Gamel Way, they developed benefits that mirror SB 330,” Kennedy said.

In total, the developer gave over $1.8 million in benefits to 150 displaced households who applied for relocation assistance. Of the 150 households who applied, 50 relocated within Mountain View, 73 in the greater Bay Area, four in another California city, 20 out of state, and three out of the country.

“For this project, the developer actually offered enhanced relocation benefits to all of their tenants,” Kennedy said. “So this included $10,000 for all households, $12,500 for households earning between 80% and 120% AMI, and then $15,000 for households earning less than 80% AMI. This was above the standard 2017 TRAO.”

This project resulted in the demolition of 208 CSFRA-covered rental units, and is slated to construct 716 new units. The project was only subject to TRAO because it started before SB 330 came into effect. The final vacate date for tenants displaced by this project was Aug. 1, 2021.

Forty households applied for relocation assistance under TRAO, and all who applied were deemed eligible. The households received a total of more than $600,000 in relocation assistance. Of the 40 households who applied, 27 relocated within Mountain View, 11 relocated within the broader Bay Area, one moved to another California city, and one moved out of state.

This project demolished 70 rent control-covered units, and in their place constructed 92 rowhomes. It was only subject to TRAO because it started before SB 330 came into effect. The final vacate date for tenants was Sept. 30, 2021.

The rehabilitation began at the end of 2021, and tenants were temporarily relocated while the units were being remodeled. The renovations were completed in September 2022, and all the tenants have moved back into their remodeled units.

“As part of an alternate mitigation plan for providing all of those BMR units on site, the developer actually proposed to the city council to rehabilitate the 48 naturally affordable CSFRA covered units that are at 660 Mariposa,” Kennedy said.

The project is subject to both TRAO and SB 330, so depending on the tenant’s income, they may be eligible for different levels of relocation assistance, as outlined in the above graph. SB 330 also requires that the 42 demolished CSFRA units be replaced with units that are affordable. Former tenants earning 80% AMI or less will have the first right to return to those units at an affordable rent. No termination notices have been issued to tenants yet.

This project site includes 180 CSFRA-covered units, but the developer is only proposing to demolish 42 of those units. The demolished units will be replaced by two six-story buildings that hold 233 rental units.

SB 330 has direct impact on tenant displacement in Mountain View, city data shows

Since the state housing law was implemented in 2020, the number of tenant relocation projects have declined