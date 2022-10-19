News

County public health doctors announce plans to strike

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 19, 2022, 1:47 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

An entrance of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose on Jan. 12, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The union that represents doctors in Santa Clara County's public health system announced that it will call Wednesday for a strike to begin in about 10 days.

The Valley Physicians Group, which represents more than 450 doctors, scheduled a news conference for Wednesday to announce a 10-day notice for a multi-day strike to take place in early November.

Doctors and union leaders held a news conference to discuss the issues at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Main Hospital at 751 S. Bascom Ave.

In a news release Tuesday, union officials said negotiations had reached an impasse and cited working condition issues -- such as manageable workloads and increased staffing levels that impact patient care and physician mental health -- that remain unresolved between the union and county management.

Negotiations have already reached agreements on the salary structure of the next contract.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"We resolved the salary terms in our contract, but we are not willing to leave our patients behind," said Dr. Stephen Harris, union chair. "Our patient workloads and staffing levels hold a direct relationship to the quality of patient care we can provide. A strike is a last resort, but it is a stand we are ready to take for our patients. If we are forced to strike, it is because county management and leaders are coming up short on prioritizing patient care."

The union announced last week that 93% of members casting ballots had voted in favor of authorizing a strike.

At the time, county officials said in a statement about the strike authorization vote, "We continue to negotiate with our VPG-represented staff and hope to reach an agreement."

Find out what's on the ballot in Mountain View.

Find out what's on the ballot in Mountain View.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local health news. Become a member today.
Join

County public health doctors announce plans to strike

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 19, 2022, 1:47 pm

The union that represents doctors in Santa Clara County's public health system announced that it will call Wednesday for a strike to begin in about 10 days.

The Valley Physicians Group, which represents more than 450 doctors, scheduled a news conference for Wednesday to announce a 10-day notice for a multi-day strike to take place in early November.

Doctors and union leaders held a news conference to discuss the issues at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Main Hospital at 751 S. Bascom Ave.

In a news release Tuesday, union officials said negotiations had reached an impasse and cited working condition issues -- such as manageable workloads and increased staffing levels that impact patient care and physician mental health -- that remain unresolved between the union and county management.

Negotiations have already reached agreements on the salary structure of the next contract.

"We resolved the salary terms in our contract, but we are not willing to leave our patients behind," said Dr. Stephen Harris, union chair. "Our patient workloads and staffing levels hold a direct relationship to the quality of patient care we can provide. A strike is a last resort, but it is a stand we are ready to take for our patients. If we are forced to strike, it is because county management and leaders are coming up short on prioritizing patient care."

The union announced last week that 93% of members casting ballots had voted in favor of authorizing a strike.

At the time, county officials said in a statement about the strike authorization vote, "We continue to negotiate with our VPG-represented staff and hope to reach an agreement."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.