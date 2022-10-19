County public health doctors announce plans to strike

The union that represents doctors in Santa Clara County's public health system announced that it will call Wednesday for a strike to begin in about 10 days.

The Valley Physicians Group, which represents more than 450 doctors, scheduled a news conference for Wednesday to announce a 10-day notice for a multi-day strike to take place in early November.

Doctors and union leaders held a news conference to discuss the issues at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Main Hospital at 751 S. Bascom Ave.

In a news release Tuesday, union officials said negotiations had reached an impasse and cited working condition issues -- such as manageable workloads and increased staffing levels that impact patient care and physician mental health -- that remain unresolved between the union and county management.

Negotiations have already reached agreements on the salary structure of the next contract.