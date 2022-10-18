News

Voter Guide: Six candidates vie for three seats on MVLA board

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 18, 2022, 1:48 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Thida Cornes, Eric Mark, Esmeralda Ortiz, Jacquie Tanner, Carrol Titus-Zambre and MVLA school board president Catherine Vonnegut. Cornes and Titus-Zambre photos contributed. Mark, Ortiz, Tanner and Vonnegut photos by Magali Gauthier.

Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District's five-member board this November.

Only one incumbent, Catherine Vonnegut, is in the race. The five challengers are Thida Cornes, Eric Mark, Esmeralda Ortiz, Jacquie Tanner and Carrol Titus-Zambre.

If elected, the trustee would serve a four year term. To help voters decide how to cast their ballot, the Voice has created profiles on each candidate:

Thida Cornes

Eric Mark

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Esmeralda Ortiz

Jacquie Tanner

Carrol Titus-Zambre

Catherine Vonnegut

Find out what's on the ballot in Mountain View.

Find out what's on the ballot in Mountain View.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you education news. Become a member today.
Join

Voter Guide: Six candidates vie for three seats on MVLA board

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 18, 2022, 1:48 pm

Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District's five-member board this November.

Only one incumbent, Catherine Vonnegut, is in the race. The five challengers are Thida Cornes, Eric Mark, Esmeralda Ortiz, Jacquie Tanner and Carrol Titus-Zambre.

If elected, the trustee would serve a four year term. To help voters decide how to cast their ballot, the Voice has created profiles on each candidate:

Thida Cornes

Eric Mark

Esmeralda Ortiz

Jacquie Tanner

Carrol Titus-Zambre

Catherine Vonnegut

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.