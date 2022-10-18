Voter Guide: Six candidates vie for three seats on MVLA board

Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District's five-member board this November.
Only one incumbent, Catherine Vonnegut, is in the race. The five challengers are Thida Cornes, Eric Mark, Esmeralda Ortiz, Jacquie Tanner and Carrol Titus-Zambre.
If elected, the trustee would serve a four year term. To help voters decide how to cast their ballot, the Voice has created profiles on each candidate:
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.