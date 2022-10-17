Teen arrested for reportedly brandishing knife at a woman in Mountain View

A teen was arrested in Mountain View Friday, Oct. 14, after allegedly brandishing a knife at a woman who confronted him during an attempted auto burglary.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Mountain View dispatchers received a call about a possible auto burglary in progress on the corner of Latham Street and Pettis Avenue.

"The caller told dispatchers that she spotted a male teenager climb out of a burglarized vehicle and when she confronted him, the teenager brandished a knife at her," according to police. "Responding officers attempted to contact the teenager, who was still near the scene, but he ran away from them towards El Camino Real."

An officer saw the suspect jump a fence and run westbound on Latham Street.

"A perimeter was set and officers began to search the area," police said. "The teen was eventually found hiding in a trash can on the 600 block of Mountain View Avenue. He was detained without incident and during the course of their investigation, patrol officers found the teen to be in possession of burglary tools."