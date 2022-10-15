Federal wildlife service recommends greater protection for Bay-Delta longfin smelt

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing San Francisco Bay's longfin smelt as an endangered species last week.

The proposal to give additional protection to the Bay-Delta longfin smelt was made on Oct. 7 and opens a public comment period that will close on Dec. 6, according to the Federal Register.

Three lawsuits were filed by Bay Area conservation groups including San Francisco Baykeeper and the Center for Biological Diversity, seeking a listing under the Endangered Species Act.

"Our local longfin smelt population is particularly sensitive to changes in the volume of fresh water flowing into San Francisco Bay," said Jon Rosenfield, Ph.D., senior scientist for San Francisco Baykeeper. "The longfin smelt's catastrophic decline is yet another sign that water diversions from the rivers that feed the bay are unsustainable."

The recommendation to include the smelt under the Endangered Species Act follows a finding in 2012 that determined the local fish were a distinct population. The wildlife service said additional genetic evidence has since supported that finding, making the fish a so-called "distinct population segment."