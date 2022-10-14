MVLA candidates debate top issues in Voice forum

Candidates running to serve on the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District Board of Trustees shared their views on a diverse range of issues at a forum hosted by the Mountain View Voice on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Six candidates are vying for three seats on the high school district's board this November. Thida Cornes, Esmeralda Ortiz, Jacquie Tanner and incumbent Catherine Vonnegut participated in Thursday's event, which covered topics including the impact of COVID-19 school closures, how to address achievement gaps and what needs to be done to plan for potential future enrollment growth.

Eric Mark was traveling and wasn't able to attend. Carrol Titus-Zambre contacted the Voice shortly before the event to say that a family emergency would prevent her from attending.

