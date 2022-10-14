News

MVLA candidates debate top issues in Voice forum

Four out of six candidates participated in the wide-ranging discussion on Oct. 13

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 14, 2022, 1:04 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Candidates running to serve on the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District Board of Trustees shared their views on a diverse range of issues at a forum hosted by the Mountain View Voice on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Six candidates are vying for three seats on the high school district's board this November. Thida Cornes, Esmeralda Ortiz, Jacquie Tanner and incumbent Catherine Vonnegut participated in Thursday's event, which covered topics including the impact of COVID-19 school closures, how to address achievement gaps and what needs to be done to plan for potential future enrollment growth.

Eric Mark was traveling and wasn't able to attend. Carrol Titus-Zambre contacted the Voice shortly before the event to say that a family emergency would prevent her from attending.

Check back on the Voice's website in the coming days to find a Voter Guide, with detailed information about each candidate's positions.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

MVLA candidates debate top issues in Voice forum

Four out of six candidates participated in the wide-ranging discussion on Oct. 13

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 14, 2022, 1:04 pm

Candidates running to serve on the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District Board of Trustees shared their views on a diverse range of issues at a forum hosted by the Mountain View Voice on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Six candidates are vying for three seats on the high school district's board this November. Thida Cornes, Esmeralda Ortiz, Jacquie Tanner and incumbent Catherine Vonnegut participated in Thursday's event, which covered topics including the impact of COVID-19 school closures, how to address achievement gaps and what needs to be done to plan for potential future enrollment growth.

Eric Mark was traveling and wasn't able to attend. Carrol Titus-Zambre contacted the Voice shortly before the event to say that a family emergency would prevent her from attending.

Check back on the Voice's website in the coming days to find a Voter Guide, with detailed information about each candidate's positions.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.