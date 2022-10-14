Editorial: Reelect Hicks, Kamei and Ramirez to Mountain View City Council

This election, Mountain View voters have two clear paths for who to pick for the Mountain View City Council. If you're happy with the city's direction and confident in leadership decisions over the last four years, it's a slam dunk – all three incumbents are seeking to keep their seat.
If you want a candidate with a fresh perspective, then you've got two challengers looking to oust the incumbents with a different take on how to approach city issues.
But this November, we recommend the known over the unknown in voting for council members Alison Hicks, Ellen Kamei and Lucas Ramirez. All three have shown a deep knowledge of the city and a penchant for some of the more wonky land use regulations, which will prove invaluable as the city evolves its residential zoning in the coming years.
The incumbents all took part in setting ambitious goals for the city in 2019, and saw those plans swiftly put on hold as the COVID-19 pandemic became priority No. 1. Each of the incumbents say they're eager to get reelected and help some of these shelved plans finally come to fruition, whether it be anti-displacement measures or updates to multifamily housing zones. We think they deserve a chance to carry out that work.
The incumbents also proved to be effective leaders during the pandemic, supporting efforts to generously fund local rent relief programs long before the state finally stepped up to address accumulated rental debt. Kamei led the city during its effort to add a much-needed North County vaccination site, which proved to be a valuable extension of county services outside of San Jose. She also deserves kudos for fighting to get as many people as possible counted during the 2020 census, at a time when pandemic protocols were still in effect.
We appreciate Ramirez' passionate approach to R3 zoning changes and anti-displacement work – both housing-related issues that he has championed during his first term, despite limited progress on both fronts. He also has a clear understanding of what it takes to get affordable housing built in Mountain View, and the various routes the city can take to dig up enough funding to get these expensive, deed-restricted units built.
Hicks has an impressive planning background and is both knowledgeable and creative when it comes to building sustainable, walkable and bikeable communities. Phrases like "smart growth" and "livability" are so often used to mask NIMBY motives, but Hicks understands that these are approaches that improve rather than stymie future development. Her perspective will be important as the city considers plans to permanently close Castro Street to traffic and create a car-free downtown, and doubly so if Mountain View adopts a new vision for future development north of Central Expressway along Moffett Boulevard.
We appreciate candidate Li Zhang's willingness to jump into the race for the council, a sure sign that the city's new Chinese Language Civic Leadership academy, which she attended earlier this year, is fulfilling its goal of getting more people involved in local issues. She represents the interests of a portion of the electorate concerned about too much growth. But her lack of experience or a track record on any of the city's committees is too hard to ignore. She also makes a case that the Mountain View's housing forecast is too ambitious and that there isn't enough infrastructure to support it all, but doesn't present a compelling alternative to the city's approach to state-mandated housing plans.
As for candidate Justin Cohen's platform, there really isn't much to say. The direct democracy experiment is an interesting idea, but there are still so many unanswered questions. What if polling the public only attracts a small minority of vocal residents, who control your stance on every issue? How are you going to handle closed-session matters that can't be shared with the public? If you genuinely disagree with what voters want, are you really going to vote against your own conscience? Representative democracy has worked pretty well, and Cohen, who lacks basic knowledge of a council member's duties and the issues facing the city, hasn't offered a compelling argument to deconstruct that tradition this November.
Mountain View is poised to grow at a rapid rate over the next eight years, and some of the biggest projects in the history of the city are currently winding their way through the planning process. What we'll see in terms of comprehensive neighborhoods built in East Whisman and North Bayshore will depend largely on the decisions made by the council in the coming years, and it's essential that we have experienced and thoughtful people making those decisions. Vote for experience this November by returning Kamei, Hicks and Ramirez to the Mountain View City Council.
Comments
Registered user
Blossom Valley
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
I do not agree with The Mountain View Voice Editorial Board's recommendation. I will vote for Li Zhang. Her views align closer to mine than the incumbents seeking reelection. Li Zhang can learn the issues quick enough when elected. I am appalled that the editorial board is using this as a reason not to vote for her. Then how can anyone new become a city council member??? The City of Mountain View doesn't have to build more housing than what is required by the state which is what the City is planning to do now!
Registered user
Blossom Valley
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
I am so glad to hear the Voice is endorsing all three incumbents. There is no reason to run a leadership experiment with our city at a time when there is so much economic uncertainty.
And now the state is actually enforcing housing laws against citys, we need experienced leadership right now that actually understand the laws so we dont get bulldozed by the state.
Registered user
Martens-Carmelita
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
These candidates are of the "build and build no matter what the consequence" style. Mountain View is being required (by the state with new laws) to build 11,000 new living units - yet these three are pushing to build even MORE than this outrageous requirement and possibly doubling our city's population. Think about that!
Many of our roads are already at gridlock a great deal of the day. With this huge influx of residents where will their school-aged children go? How will MV have enough fire and police protection? Where will the water supply come from? What impact will this have on any remaining parks and open space? Unfortunately, the current needs of the residents in MV are not considered by these three candidates - and they will destroy a healthy city.
Building should be carefully done, with attention paid to traffic, and the impact to services for current residents. Mountain View cannot carry the burden for surrounding cities - they all need to do their part to house the Bay Area. I will only vote for Li Zhang and her careful and respectful approach to development. We desperately need her refreshing and directed study of what works for all of Mountain View - not just the developers, who seem to have the ear of many on our City Council now.
I hope voters are aware that that the Mountain View Voice is actually located in Palo Alto, and your reporters are not generally local. We in Mountain View would rather make our OWN decisions. Here's the deal: we won't tell you how to vote in Palo Alto, if you don't tell us how to vote in Mountain View.
Registered user
Slater
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Most people who are elected to City Council first serve on a City Commission, and attend and speak at City Council meetings and City Commission meetings, as any potential candidate can do in advance of running for office.
Registered user
Blossom Valley
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Does anyone know where I can report a candidate who trespassed on my property to leave election materials? Or one of their supporters did. I live in a secure building with double key access. If I had caught the person, I would have called the police. This candidate is not one of the Voices's endorsed candidates. It was thus past Sunday at approximately 5;30 pm
Registered user
Sylvan Park
26 minutes ago
Registered user
26 minutes ago
“Zhang makes a case that the Mountain View's housing forecast is too ambitious and that there isn't enough infrastructure to support it all, but doesn't present a compelling alternative”…. IT IS A COMPELLING ARGUMENT I AGREE WITH ZHANG, IF THE INCUMBENTS HAD THEIR WAY THEY WOULD PAVE OVER EVERY SQUARE INCH OF THE CITY. I REGRET MOVING TO MOUNTAIN VIEW
adding more high-end high-density shoebox sized apartments provides temp rental housing for tech workers, not permanent housing where people will settle down and make Mountain View their home.
Registered user
Sylvan Park
22 minutes ago
Registered user
22 minutes ago
Li Zhang has my vote, the 3 incumbents are in lockstep, we need a new point of view on the council.
And Cohen appears to have gone AWOL. He has missed candidate forums, clearly did this as a lark.