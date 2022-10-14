Gallery's Photo Night offers a snapshot of how artists work

Ever wonder what goes on behind a photographer's lens? Gallery House in Palo Alto is offering a chance to find out with its Photo Night on Oct. 14, 5 to 8 p.m..
The evening features presentations from four of the gallery's resident photographers, Chris Stevens-Yu, Dan McLean, Azita Gandjei and Aliona Kuznetsova.
Guests can learn about each artist's process and see them demonstrate their work. The event also includes a reception with wine and hors d'oeuvres..
Gallery House is located at 320 S. California Ave., Palo Alto. Admission is free. For more information, visit galleryhouse.art.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.