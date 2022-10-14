Arts

Gallery's Photo Night offers a snapshot of how artists work

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 14, 2022, 12:54 pm 0

"Water" by Gallery House resident artist Azita Gandjei, who will be one of the presenters at the gallery's Photo Night. Courtesy Gallery House via Facebook.

Ever wonder what goes on behind a photographer's lens? Gallery House in Palo Alto is offering a chance to find out with its Photo Night on Oct. 14, 5 to 8 p.m..

The evening features presentations from four of the gallery's resident photographers, Chris Stevens-Yu, Dan McLean, Azita Gandjei and Aliona Kuznetsova.

Guests can learn about each artist's process and see them demonstrate their work. The event also includes a reception with wine and hors d'oeuvres..

Gallery House is located at 320 S. California Ave., Palo Alto. Admission is free. For more information, visit galleryhouse.art.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Gallery's Photo Night offers a snapshot of how artists work

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 14, 2022, 12:54 pm

Ever wonder what goes on behind a photographer's lens? Gallery House in Palo Alto is offering a chance to find out with its Photo Night on Oct. 14, 5 to 8 p.m..

The evening features presentations from four of the gallery's resident photographers, Chris Stevens-Yu, Dan McLean, Azita Gandjei and Aliona Kuznetsova.

Guests can learn about each artist's process and see them demonstrate their work. The event also includes a reception with wine and hors d'oeuvres..

Gallery House is located at 320 S. California Ave., Palo Alto. Admission is free. For more information, visit galleryhouse.art.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.