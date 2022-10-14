Election guide 2022: Key local races that you need to know about

This general election, the Mountain View Voice has created a voter guide to help you cast an informed vote, whether you’re voting by mail now or marking the ballot in person on Nov. 8.

Here you can learn where the candidates stand on the key issues, get to know the candidates through comprehensive profiles, watch election forums and read up on the key takeaways, dive into campaign finance information and more.

Ballots were mailed to voters starting Oct. 10, and completed ballots can be submitted at drop-off locations through Election Day, Nov. 8, when the polls will also open for in-person voting. Residents have until Oct. 24 to register to vote.

Our editorial board’s endorsements for the Mountain View City Council race can be found here. For detailed coverage on state races and propositions, check out CalMatters' voter guide.

We'll keep filling this page with election coverage until race day, so keep checking back. On election night, be sure to come to the Mountain View Voice for results.

Mountain View City Council