Election guide 2022: Key local races that you need to know about

This general election, the Mountain View Voice has created a voter guide to help you cast an informed vote, whether you’re voting by mail now or marking the ballot in person on Nov. 8.
Here you can learn where the candidates stand on the key issues, get to know the candidates through comprehensive profiles, watch election forums and read up on the key takeaways, dive into campaign finance information and more.
Ballots were mailed to voters starting Oct. 10, and completed ballots can be submitted at drop-off locations through Election Day, Nov. 8, when the polls will also open for in-person voting. Residents have until Oct. 24 to register to vote.
Our editorial board’s endorsements for the Mountain View City Council race can be found here. For detailed coverage on state races and propositions, check out CalMatters' voter guide.
We'll keep filling this page with election coverage until race day, so keep checking back. On election night, be sure to come to the Mountain View Voice for results.
Mountain View City Council
Who’s running? Five candidates – including three incumbents – will appear on the ballot for the Mountain View City Council race this year. The incumbents include mayor and policy advisor Lucas Ramirez; vice mayor and retired city planner Alison Hicks; and council member and government affairs professional Ellen Kamei. The two political newcomers both work at Tesla, and neither have served on city committees before: senior tax manager Li Zhang and engineer Justin Cohen. Learn more about the candidates and view our editorial board's endorsements.
How many seats are up for grabs? There are three open seats. Learn where the five candidates landed on the major issues at the Voice’s candidate forum, posted here. Also, find out how much money is flowing into the candidates’ campaigns here.
Santa Clara County sheriff
Who's running? It's a showdown between former Palo Alto police Chief Robert Jonsen and retired sheriff's Capt. Kevin Jensen, who were the top two vote-getters in the June primary. Learn more about the candidates and find out how much the candidates have raised for their respective campaigns.
Who are they trying to succeed? Whoever wins in November will replace Laurie Smith, who's currently standing trial on charges of misconduct and perjury. She's retiring in January after nearly 25 years in office. Watch them face off at our debate, learn how they'd address jails and staffing and view our editorial board's endorsement.
Santa Clara Valley Water District
Who's running? Incumbent Gary Kreman is facing a challenge from Rebecca Eisenberg, a Palo Alto attorney, for the District 7 seat on the board of directors. Learn more about the candidates and find out how much the candidates have raised for their respective campaigns.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.