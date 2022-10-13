Judge denies motion by former Theranos executive Sunny Balwani for new trial

The remaining four counts against Holmes were dismissed — three because the jury could not reach a verdict and one because the prosecution failed to make various disclosures about its evidence.

Holmes was tried first on 12 charges of wire fraud and conspiracy. In January, a jury convicted her of four counts related to Theranos investors and acquitted her of four counts related to patients who underwent Theranos' lab tests.

Both Holmes and Balwani have been convicted of wire fraud based on their false and misleading statements about Palo Alto-based Theranos' supposedly world-changing blood-testing technology.

In another twist to the continuing saga of the trials of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her former business partner and lover, Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, a federal judge denied Balwani's request to join in Holmes' efforts to obtain a new trial.

In his order, the judge relied on a sworn statement from Rosendorff, submitted by prosecutors, that he "unequivocally stands by his testimony" at Balwani's trial and had "no reason to believe that the government misrepresented or otherwise created a misimpression about" Balwani's conduct at Theranos.

Rosendorff's statements to Evans, the judge said, "related exclusively to his testimony during Ms. Holmes' trial, not Mr. Balwani's trial," and provide "no basis for Mr. Balwani to examine" Rosendorff at the hearing.

After the judge scheduled a hearing, Balwani asked to participate in the hearing, saying that Rosendorff's alleged change of heart, including his statements to Evans to the effect that "everyone at Theranos was working hard to do something good and meaningful and doing the best they could," also provide a basis for a new trial in Balwani's case.

Rosendorff, who drove to the residence without warning in August, allegedly expressed uncertainty about the trial proceedings and concern that "he had done something wrong," apparently in connection with Holmes' trial, according to a sworn declaration by Evans.

The motion is based on an unusual post-trial conversation between key prosecution witness Adam Rosendorff and Holmes' partner, William Evans, at the couple's residence.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila granted Holmes' request for an evidentiary hearing on her motion for a new trial.

Judge denies motion by former Theranos executive Sunny Balwani for new trial

Two-page order rejects his effort out of hand