Community briefs: New Eagle Scouts, Diwali celebration and county Youth Task Force appointment

• Thomas Maiello, a graduate of Homestead High School in Cupertino, helped design, build and install furniture for the Outdoor Garden Classroom at Baker Elementary School in San Jose.

• Garrett Tran, a high school junior at Menlo School, led a team of volunteers to build two permanent shade structures over the baseball field bleachers at Oak Avenue Elementary School in Los Altos, benefitting the Los Altos Mountain View Pony youth baseball league and the local community.

To earn the Eagle rank, scouts must complete an Eagle Project. These are the six new scouts and the projects they undertook, according to a statement from Troop 30 leadership:

Local Eagle Scout Troop 30 recently celebrated six scouts who earned the Eagle rank at an Oct. 8 ceremony in Los Altos, the highest rank attainable.

• Brigham Robinson, a Mountain View High School freshman, led volunteers to make new signs for Lehi Park, an outdoor recreational facility in the Santa Cruz mountains that was destroyed by a wildfire in 2020.

• Eric Schmidtke, a high school junior at Menlo School, did literacy outreach to the community and raised funds and more than 1,600 books that were donated to the African Library Project in Kenya.

• Jacob Ismael, a high school senior at Mountain View High School, worked with volunteer adults and staff at Loyola Elementary School in Los Altos to design and build two new garbage/recycling bin containers.

Tickets are on a donation basis and all funds are used to pay for the musicians and supplies, according to event organizers. Reserve tickets here .

The party’s suggested dress code is Desi attire, and attendees are encouraged to come ready to connect and mingle with fellow community members. The party will feature Indian refreshments, live Punjabi music and more.

“Diwali has arrived, and we're celebrating the season with an appreciation event for all of our guests, patrons and community members,” the event organizers said.

In celebration of Diwali this year, Desi Party Bay Area and Dandies Barbershop in Mountain View are coming together to put on an outdoor party for the community. The event is this Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside Dandies' at 357 Castro St.

Members of the Youth Task Force are involved with making policy recommendations concerning youth in the county.

Nord said in the statement that she’s been volunteering with the ‘Yes on Prop. 31’ campaign this past year, and has gathered support from four Los Altos Town Council members and Mountain View Vice Mayor Hicks.

“Kendall is a natural fit for the Youth Task Force,” said Simitian in the statement. “She had already been advocating for the ban of flavored tobacco products when we met, and serving on the Youth Task Force will give her the opportunity to address other issues facing young people.”

A resident of Los Altos, Nord is “concerned about the negative health and societal issues flavored tobacco products present to the community and how they disproportionately affect racial and social minorities,” according to a statement from Simitian’s office.

Earlier this month, Santa Clara County District 5 Supervisor Joe Simitian appointed Kendall Nord, a Mountain View High School student, to the county’s Youth Task Force , which is made up of 15 high-school aged youth who serve as an advisory body to the Board of Supervisors.

Community briefs: New Eagle Scouts, Diwali celebration and county Youth Task Force appointment