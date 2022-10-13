'A lot of confusion, panic and fear': RV residents talk about how newly enforced rules are impacting them

Just days after Mountain View began enforcing its oversized vehicles ordinances on Oct. 1, parts of the city that were previously packed with RV dwellers are now eerily quiet.
Continental Circle, once lined bumper-to-bumper with vehicles, was empty on Oct. 6, barring a few remnants of the past: a discarded Google bike with its front tire askew, an empty can of Fix Flat, a pot of molding rice and an abandoned car tire.
This is one of the hundreds of streets where oversized vehicles are now banned from parking in the city. Per a settlement agreement between class action plaintiffs and Mountain View, the city must offer at least three miles of public roadway where RVs are allowed to park. The city distributed maps to all RV residents showing where they're now allowed to go.
But Dave Arnone, a Mountain View resident who delivers meals to people living in their vehicles every Monday, said that despite there being streets where RVs are allowed, the rules are still impacting folks in significant ways.
“Everybody’s gone from the naturally occurring, larger communities to being dispersed all over the city,” Arnone said as he handed out meals on Oct. 10. “A lot of it is just having to find people and learn where they went. ... There’s just a lot of confusion, panic and fear.”
New rules, new challenges
For resident Melissa Barbosa, who lives in a street-parked trailer, the most stressful part of the newly enforced rules isn’t just finding a place to park, but how long she can stay each time she moves. The day the city began imposing the RV rules, it also resumed enforcing parking rules that were relaxed during the pandemic, like the citywide 72-hour parking limit.
“We’ve been trying to find places to move and there wasn’t enough places for everybody. I drove around the few spots that were on that map, and there’s not very many,” Barbosa said Oct. 10 as she held her infant granddaughter on her hip. “They marked my tire today, so it gives me three more days.”
According to the city, before the pandemic put the 72-hour rule on pause, enforcement was historically “a combination of routine patrol activities and response to complaints,” city Chief Communications Manager Lenka Wright told the Voice in an email.
Before this past week, Barbosa said she’s never had her RV tires marked or been forced to move her vehicle.
“When we became homeless and bought the RVs, we didn’t have to move at all,” Barbosa told the Voice in an interview at her RV on Oct. 12. “We literally stayed in the same place for a year and a half.”
Barbosa, like many oversized vehicle dwellers, can’t move her home around with ease. She lives in a trailer, so she needs to find a way to tow it in order to move. Others told the Voice that their RVs need maintenance or aren’t registered, making it near impossible to move every three days.
“My biggest thing right now is finding something to pull it in order to move it,” Barbosa said. “To move every three days, you have to take everything down. Everything on the countertops, it all needs to be put away. It’s like packing and unpacking.”
The process adds a layer of stress that Barbosa didn’t have to deal with before, she said.
“I feel safe when I’m in one place, when I know who my neighbors are,” Barbosa said. “I get anxiety. It’s uncomfortable when you get used to one place and then you have to move around.”
While the city maintains that the 72-hour rule has always been on the books, Arnone called the policy an “old, unenforced, abandoned vehicle ordinance” that, from his perspective, was lumped in with the RV rules.
“On the one hand, this is a voter-approved safety measure directed at oversized vehicles,” Arnone said of Measure C, the 2020 voter referendum that affirmed the city’s RV ordinances. “But the way it has played out is that the 72-hour rule was not part of Measure C. ... So what started as a safety measure for oversized vehicles now is something that affects all vehicles in Mountain View, on all streets, whether or not they’re narrow.”
Fear for the future
Another option for people living in their vehicles in Mountain View is to park at one of the city’s safe parking sites. Mountain View has more safe parking spots than any other city in Santa Clara County, but even so, the sites are consistently at full capacity due to high demand, which has only risen since the implementation of the RV ordinance.
Abraham Jimenez lives in an RV at the Shoreline Amphitheatre safe parking lot with his wife and two grandsons. Even though he has a secure place to park right now, he said he feels nervous for the future. Some safe parking spaces in Mountain View will be lost when affordable housing projects, such as those planned on Terra Bella and Evelyn avenues, begin construction.
If he ever had to move his vehicle, “my grandsons are going to be farther to go to school,” Jimenez said. “We need more spaces. ... There’s so many RVs and not enough room for all of us.”
Barbosa, who has three sons still in high school, also worries about how unstable housing will impact their futures.
“We’re not in this situation because we want to be in it,” Barbosa said. “... Not having the stability has put my younger kids behind in school. My older kids never had to go through this.”
Comments
Sylvan Park
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
As noted...Mountain View (population of 80K) has more safe parking spots than ANY other city in Santa Clara County (population 2 MILLION), the Voice conveniently ignores the fact that many refuse to even apply for this program, so the number of spaces is a moot point. The VOICE never reports on the crime, public safety (RV totally engulfed in flames on Pioneer Way, closed a highway, started a brush fire) , public health (no sewage dumping signs), the squalor that grew around some RV's. They also ignore the fact that VC backed startups in commercial areas that spend $$$ refurbishing their buildings are starting to leave MV, their employees keeping late hours do not feel safe in areas congested with RV's.
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
They've had two years to prepare for this, yet there is "Confusion, Panic, and Fear"?
Methinks the MV Voice, in collusion with Activists, Activist oriented city government are
misrepresenting what is going on here. Or are they disorganized people who can't figure out
how to take advantage of all the resources provided to them *for a long time*
The Activists (including the Activist portion of our City Leadership ??) conveniently overlook the Safe Parking Program. Where they get a Safe Place to park, as well as social services to help them find housing as well as other area where they need help. They also get sewage, water, garbage support. MV is doing more than all the cities around here.
The resources are there to help.
The alternative non- plan of our Activist Lead City Government is unlimited RVs any where in the city. Without sewage, garbage, water support. I guess our city government thinks these items would magically take care of itself. I don't see these RVs leaving for specialized sewage dump stations (not many around in suburban areas). Are they manually dumping sewage and where does it go?
Did our City Leaders propose a budget and a specific number of RVs they would support, as well as budget for support services? Nope. Just unlimited RVs anywhere.
Well, that was clearly voted down by a 57% margin over a year ago. And yet well over a year later they are just implementing. Pretty fishy. I think this is foot dragging by Activist City government who does not represent the the regular working people of this city. They will use the legal challenge as an excuse, but I think they were all collaborating in the foot dragging. Vote out the Activist portion of our city government. They are only interested in their Activist Agenda, and not the interests of regular working people
Rex Manor
10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Have COMPASSION. “There but for the grace of God….”
Old Mountain View
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
They've had what, a couple of years to move their vehicles, and it's not enough?
Reading this and some previous articles from Malea Martin is frustrating because there's always this underlying agenda in each story. A higher standard of journalism from the editor of the Voice would require a more rounded discussion from the contributors. We do more than the other towns and there's little discussion of the trash problem or a list of the resources the town provides to help people or the cost to the taxpayers for all this delay.
Remember, the voters passed this ordinance by a landslide a couple of years ago.
Blossom Valley
8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Why didn’t the Voice interview people who live in the apartments near Continental Circle and see how they feel? Or business owners who lose customer parking to RVs? Those people also have rights. If it’s true, as the Voice says, that Mountain View provides more RV parking lots than any other city in the County, then at 80,000 population we are doing a disproportionate share of the heavy lifting on this issue compared to San Jose and Sunnyvale. Since many of our housing problems were caused by the tech companies, I’d love to see their parking lots used as RV lots, at least for their own employees.
Waverly Park
7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Another activist propaganda. Years for preparation. Years of tax dollar spent on support services. And the worst: silent city leadership. Where are the success stories, the number of RVs going through the Safe Lots? How many people living on Leghorn? How many Families taken out of inhumane street living conditions? I voted for the current mayor in the last election, not this time. It is pretty clear, You are not behind these tax payer funded support projects. You'd rather have our city turn into a giant campground. The accumulated trash over the last year with some of these RV contradict any claim of displaced MV residents. Apartment dweller do not have collections of dismantled cars and bikes. If we do not enforce the 72 hr rule we are creating giant encampments.
Cuesta Park
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
I have friends who live near Continental Circle and they are happy the RVs are gone.Malea Martin is undermining the credibility of the Mountain View Voice by provided a distorted one-sided view of the issue.
Note: Do not re-elect Hicks and Ramirez as they wanted the RVs.
Cuesta Park
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
This is ridiculous. How can they think that parking/living on the side of a road is acceptable and something that they can do indefinitely. No property tax paid. It’s about time that the City is enforcing this voter approved mandate. Enough is enough.
Cuesta Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
This comments section is a horrible view into the worst side of Mountain View. Thankfully, they're just an angry minority of people in this city, but good god they're loud and proud.
Cuesta Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
You should see the Cuesta park candidates forum where Lucas admitted he would still vote against the ordinance even knowing the voters approved it. On video. So much for listening to the community. Embarrassing.
Cuesta Park
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
This is lazy journalism. The title says “homes”. They have their mobile home. The street is not a home. It is a public right of way like Central Park.
Cuesta Park
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
I know this will probably get deleted because saying terrible things about homeless people is fine on this website, but you people are ghouls and should be ashamed of yourselves.