Five candidates vie to fill three open seats on the Mountain View City Council this November

Three incumbents and two political newcomers are on the ballot

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 12, 2022, 1:46 pm 1
Justin Cohen, Vice Mayor Alison Hicks, council member Ellen Kamei, Mayor Lucas Ramirez and Li Zhang. Photos by Magali Gauthier.

With three seats up for grabs on the Mountain View City Council, three incumbents and two political newcomers are vying for a chance to represent the people of Mountain View for the next four years. Incumbents Lucas Ramirez, Alison Hicks and Ellen Kamei are each seeking a second term, while challengers Li Zhang and Justin Cohen are hoping to snag a seat on the dais for the first time.

The three candidates who collect the most votes will be tasked with addressing issues that existed long before the pandemic forced them onto the backburner: expensive residential redevelopments that displace longtime residents; bridging the gap on affordable housing; finding long-term solutions for homeless residents, and more.

Here’s what you need to know about each of the candidates seeking a term on the City Council, and where they stand on the major issues facing the city. Click the links below to read individual candidate profiles about each of the council hopefuls.

Infographics by Kevin Legnon, Linda Taaffe, Zoe Morgan and Malea Martin.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Comments

MyOpinion
Registered user
Sylvan Park
3 hours ago
MyOpinion, Sylvan Park
Registered user
3 hours ago

Justin Cohen has not even shown up for some of the candidate forums. Had he abdicated already??? Personally I think it’s time for a new point of view on the council, Li Zhang has my vote. Have had it with our council bowing down to Simitian and developers.

