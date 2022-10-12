Five candidates vie to fill three open seats on the Mountain View City Council this November

With three seats up for grabs on the Mountain View City Council, three incumbents and two political newcomers are vying for a chance to represent the people of Mountain View for the next four years. Incumbents Lucas Ramirez, Alison Hicks and Ellen Kamei are each seeking a second term, while challengers Li Zhang and Justin Cohen are hoping to snag a seat on the dais for the first time.

The three candidates who collect the most votes will be tasked with addressing issues that existed long before the pandemic forced them onto the backburner: expensive residential redevelopments that displace longtime residents; bridging the gap on affordable housing; finding long-term solutions for homeless residents, and more.

Here’s what you need to know about each of the candidates seeking a term on the City Council, and where they stand on the major issues facing the city. Click the links below to read individual candidate profiles about each of the council hopefuls.