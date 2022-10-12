News

Doctors in county public health system vote to strike

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 12, 2022, 12:12 pm 0
An entrance of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose on Jan. 12, 2021. Doctors who work in the Santa Clara Valley public health system have authorized a strike over working conditions. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Doctors in Santa Clara County's public health and hospital system overwhelmingly authorized a strike, according to an announcement from the labor union that represents more than 450 local physicians.

Tuesday's announcement from the Valley Physicians Group reported that with 92% of members casting ballots, the vote was 93% in favor of authorizing a strike "if the county continues to negotiate in bad faith with regard to working conditions that impact patient care and physician mental health."

The announcement noted that the union and the county have already agreed to the salary structure of the next contract, leaving working condition issues that impact patient care and physician mental health to be resolved.

"A strike is always a last resort and never something that is entered into lightly, particularly by dedicated public physicians. Unfortunately, county management is leaving us with no choice,'' said Dr. Stephen J. Harris, union chair. "Physicians are doing everything we can to resolve working conditions issues that have a serious impact on patient care and physician mental health. We have highlighted these issues for years but management is still unwilling to partner with us to support high quality public health in Santa Clara County."

The county said in a statement about the strike authorization vote, "We continue to negotiate with our VPG-represented staff and hope to reach an agreement."

