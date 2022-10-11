Thida Cornes leads pack in campaign donations for MVLA race

Thida Cornes has far out-raised the other five candidates vying for three seats on the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District's board this November, as well as rolling over money from her prior campaign for Mountain View City Council.

The most recent set of campaign finance disclosures for the Nov. 8 general election were due Sept. 29 and cover contributions through Sept. 24.

Cornes has reported raising $8,258 in donations this year, with another $7,359.99 in leftover funds transferred from her 2016 run for the City Council. Her husband, Castor Fu, has also loaned the campaign $4,000.

The only other candidate who reported receiving donations was Esmeralda Ortiz, who brought in $2,560 in contributions, plus another $1,025 that she loaned to her campaign.

Jacquie Tanner has loaned herself $3,000, but hasn't reported receiving any donations.