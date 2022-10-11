News

Thida Cornes leads pack in campaign donations for MVLA race

Only two out of six candidates have reported receiving contributions

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Thida Cornes. Courtesy Thida Cornes

Thida Cornes has far out-raised the other five candidates vying for three seats on the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District's board this November, as well as rolling over money from her prior campaign for Mountain View City Council.

The most recent set of campaign finance disclosures for the Nov. 8 general election were due Sept. 29 and cover contributions through Sept. 24.

Cornes has reported raising $8,258 in donations this year, with another $7,359.99 in leftover funds transferred from her 2016 run for the City Council. Her husband, Castor Fu, has also loaned the campaign $4,000.

The only other candidate who reported receiving donations was Esmeralda Ortiz, who brought in $2,560 in contributions, plus another $1,025 that she loaned to her campaign.

Jacquie Tanner has loaned herself $3,000, but hasn't reported receiving any donations.

The remaining three candidates – Eric Mark, Carrol Titus-Zambre and incumbent Catherine Vonnegut – have each filed a form indicating that they do not intend to receive contributions totalling $2,000 or more this year.

A number of local elected officials and candidates for public office have donated to Cornes' campaign, including Foothill-De Anza Community College District board member Peter Landsberger ($325), incoming Mountain View Whisman School District board member Bill Lambert ($300), Palo Alto City Council candidate Lisa Forssell ($250), Los Altos School District board member Bryan Johnson ($150), Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez ($150), Santa Clara Valley Water District director Gary Kremen ($125), Mountain View Whisman board member Devon Conley ($100), Los Altos City Council member Neysa Fligor ($100) and Mountain View City Council member Pat Showalter ($100).

Cornes has also rolled over a combined $7,359.99 from her 2016 City Council campaign. In an email, Cornes said that she contacted all the people whose donations she was transferring to ask if they'd like their money returned, but no one did.

Ortiz's campaign donors include several local elected officials, as well as school district employees. Incoming Mountain View Whisman board member Bill Lambert gave $300, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian donated $250 and current MVLA board member Fiona Walter gave $150. Walter isn't running for reelection.

Mountain View High School teacher Esther Wu's $1,000 donors makes her the largest contributor to Ortiz's campaign. Mountain View High Assistant Principal Heather Morelli gave $100. Ortiz's husband, José Rosario – who is also a teacher at Mountain View High – has donated a combined $510 to his wife's campaign, split across two donations.

The next set of campaign finance disclosures, covering the period from Sept. 24 through Oct. 22, is due on Oct. 27.

To learn more about how to cast your vote, read our explainer.

