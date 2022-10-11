News

One suspect arrested, another at large after attempted burglary in Mountain View

The incident occurred Oct. 10 in the evening

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

One suspect was arrested and another remains at large after an alleged burglary attempt Monday night in Mountain View.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, police received calls about an in-progress burglary on the 2400 block of West El Camino Real.

"Reporting parties told dispatchers that two suspects were seen leaving a secured parking lot and running away on foot," police said in a statement.

Officers set up a perimeter around the vicinity and spotted one of the suspects running across El Camino Real toward Carl's Jr. When officers ordered the suspect to stop, he climbed over a fence before he was detained on the 300 block of Distel Drive. According to police, the suspect has an extensive history of burglary and several outstanding arrest warrants. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, possession of burglary tools and loitering to commit a crime.

"The second suspect seen by witnesses was not located," police added. "He is described as a Hispanic adult man, 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and dark pants. He may have driven away from the area in a white Toyota sedan."

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

