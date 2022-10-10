News

Rape in Stanford University basement under investigation

Man drags woman from office and sexually assaults her, community alert states

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 10, 2022, 10:40 am 0

Stanford University's Department of Public Safety is investigating a rape reported in the basement of a campus building on Oct. 7, 2022. Embarcadero Media file photo by Sinead Chang.

A woman reported that she was raped by a man in the basement of a Stanford University building on Friday, according to Stanford's Department of Public Safety.

The sexual assault happened around 12:30 p.m. The woman had been working in her office when a man grabbed her. He dragged her to the basement where she was raped, according to a community crime alert. The department was not told which building the reported rape took place.

Public safety deputies were notified of the rape by a mandated reporter shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday. The woman declined to give a statement about the assault to the department.

No further description was provided of the man.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Rape in Stanford University basement under investigation

Man drags woman from office and sexually assaults her, community alert states

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 10, 2022, 10:40 am

A woman reported that she was raped by a man in the basement of a Stanford University building on Friday, according to Stanford's Department of Public Safety.

The sexual assault happened around 12:30 p.m. The woman had been working in her office when a man grabbed her. He dragged her to the basement where she was raped, according to a community crime alert. The department was not told which building the reported rape took place.

Public safety deputies were notified of the rape by a mandated reporter shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday. The woman declined to give a statement about the assault to the department.

No further description was provided of the man.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.