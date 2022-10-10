Police search for man who inappropriately touched woman at Mountain View Walmart

The Mountain View Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who reportedly touched a woman inappropriately in Walmart over the weekend.

"On Saturday, Oct. 8, around noon, Mountain View dispatchers received a call that a woman had been grabbed multiple times by an unknown man while she was shopping inside the Walmart, located on the 600 block of Showers Drive," police said in a statement.

When officers came to the scene and spoke with the victim, they learned that while she and her family were looking at Halloween costumes, the man touched her inappropriately.

"The woman then went to a different aisle, and the same man approached her and touched her again," police said. "The woman told her husband, who attempted to run after the suspect. The suspect, however, left the store in an unknown direction. We do not know if he drove away from the store in a car."

Police described the suspect as a Black adult man in his 40s, roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build and weighing between 170 pounds and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black mask, a sky-blue polo shirt with stripes and black pants, police said.