Letter to the editor: League of Women Voters local chapter urges a Yes vote on Proposition 1

by Karin Bricker

Uploaded: Sat, Oct 8, 2022, 8:23 am 0
A voter fills out a ballot at the Palo Alto Art Center in Palo Alto on Nov. 3, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Los Altos Mountain View Chapter of the League of Women Voters urges you to vote Yes on Proposition 1. It is an amendment to California's Constitution, intended to strengthen already legislated reproductive rights. Proposition 1 is very simple. It provides that a new section 1.1 be added to Article 1 of the Constitution:

"The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual's reproductive freedom in their most intimate decision, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives. This section is intended to further the constitutional right to privacy guaranteed by Section 1, and the constitutional right to not be denied equal protection guaranteed by Section 7. Nothing herein narrows or limits the right to privacy or equal protection."

That's it, no limitations, like the laws imposed or dusted off in as many as 18 other states after the Supreme Court's Dobbs Decision overturned Roe vs. Wade. Reproductive rights are vulnerable in as many as 30 states. According to the Washington Post, one-third of women in the U.S. live in states with reproductive obstacles or restraints. Since that decision, these restrictions and limitations have led to disastrous unintended consequences, putting women's lives in danger and discouraging health professionals from providing care.

These laws treat women as untrustworthy and incapable of making their own decisions. California's new Proposition 1 enshrines a pregnant person's right to choose to have or not to have an abortion and everyone's right to decide to use or not to use contraception. It thereby says to women you are equal, respected and trusted. Isn't that something all people deserve?

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization. We never support or oppose a candidate or a political party. But we can, and do, take stands on issues such those that appear on ballot measures. Our stands align with our positions and principles, one of which is Reproductive Rights. The League supports the right of privacy and reproductive choice. That's why we are supporting Proposition 1, Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom.

Vote Yes on Proposition 1

Karin Bricker, President

League of Women Voters Los Altos Mountain View area

