Valley Water incumbent's campaign pot boiling over with cash

Gary Kremen has a nearly 10-fold total over challenger Rebecca Eisenberg, much of it from his prior assessor's campaign and his own money

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 7, 2022, 12:18 pm 0
Intake pumps receive treated wastewater at the Silicon Valley Advanced Water Purification Center in San Jose on March 21, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

In another high-stakes campaign for a seat on the Santa Clara Valley Water District's board, incumbent Gary Kremen has amassed a war chest of $272,814, which is nearly 10 times greater than that of his opponent, attorney Rebecca Eisenberg.

Rebecca Eisenberg, left, and Gary Kreman are running for the District 7 seat on the Santa Clara Valley Water District board of directors in the November 2022 election. Courtesy photos.

Her campaign received $27,978 for the period Jan. 1 through Sept. 24, according to California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) financial contributions filings.

But actual contributions to Kremen's and Eisenberg's campaigns from individual donors and political action committees amounted to only several thousand dollars. In Kremen's case, it was $9,374; for Eisenberg, the individual donations amounted to $7,978.

The majority of their contributions came from the candidates themselves. Eisenberg loaned her campaign $20,000. Kremen loaned his campaign $101,000. Another $162,440 was rolled over from his campaign for county assessor, which was aborted earlier this year, through Eldridge Gary Kremen for Assessor 2022, the FPPC filings show.

Kremen is no stranger to spending huge sums of cash in his elections. He upped the stakes for funding a campaign for the Valley Water board in his 2014 inaugural bid by lending his campaign $503,000, an unheard-of sum that squashed his opponent, incumbent Brian Schmidt, who raised $20,457 during his campaign.

Of individual-donor contributions to his 2022 campaign, notable were the the Plumbers, Steamfitters and Refrigeration Fitters Local 393 Political Action Committee, which donated $1,000, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 332 Education Fund, which donated $2,500, and Charles "Chop" Keenan, a Palo Alto developer, who donated $500.

Eisenberg's individual donors included two powerful allies: retired Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge LaDoris Cordell, who donated $500, and Kremen's former rival, County Assessor Larry Stone, who donated $2,000.

Kremen had sought to unseat Stone, an incumbent who is now in his seventh term, during the assessor's race in June primary. He dropped out in February after a former campaign staffer accused him of sexual harassment. Kremen has said he accidentally left a few photographs of himself and his partner in bed while she was breastfeeding in a large Dropbox cache of campaign photos.

Regardless of where their cash is coming from, Kremen is by far the monetary leader. As of Sept. 29, he has an ending cash balance of $233,741 after $39,072 in expenses; Eisenberg has an ending cash balance of $22,078 after $5,899 in expenditures.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

