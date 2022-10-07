Valley Water incumbent's campaign pot boiling over with cash

In another high-stakes campaign for a seat on the Santa Clara Valley Water District's board, incumbent Gary Kremen has amassed a war chest of $272,814, which is nearly 10 times greater than that of his opponent, attorney Rebecca Eisenberg.

Her campaign received $27,978 for the period Jan. 1 through Sept. 24, according to California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) financial contributions filings.

But actual contributions to Kremen's and Eisenberg's campaigns from individual donors and political action committees amounted to only several thousand dollars. In Kremen's case, it was $9,374; for Eisenberg, the individual donations amounted to $7,978.

The majority of their contributions came from the candidates themselves. Eisenberg loaned her campaign $20,000. Kremen loaned his campaign $101,000. Another $162,440 was rolled over from his campaign for county assessor, which was aborted earlier this year, through Eldridge Gary Kremen for Assessor 2022, the FPPC filings show.

Kremen is no stranger to spending huge sums of cash in his elections. He upped the stakes for funding a campaign for the Valley Water board in his 2014 inaugural bid by lending his campaign $503,000, an unheard-of sum that squashed his opponent, incumbent Brian Schmidt, who raised $20,457 during his campaign.