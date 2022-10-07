News

Two family members arrested in July drowning death of Mountain View 9-year-old

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 7, 2022, 11:19 am 4
Ayden Rivera Gonzalez was a student at Bubb Elementary School in Mountain View, pictured here on Nov. 4, 2021. Photo by Zoe Morgan.

Following the drowning death of a 9-year-old Mountain View boy in July, Mountain View police announced Oct. 7 that two family members have been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.

The boy, who officials identified as Bubb Elementary School student Ayden Rivera Gonzalez, was found unresponsive in an apartment complex pool on the 1800 block of Ednamary Way on July 6. After lifesaving efforts were performed at the scene, he was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said.

"Detectives began an extensive review to understand the circumstances that led to the drowning," police said in an Oct. 7 statement. "During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that no adult was present when the drowning occurred and that the child had been able to leave his home unsupervised."

After further investigative efforts, including a review of the case with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, Mountain View police arrested two adult family members on Oct. 6 on suspicion of felony child endangerment. Both individuals were booked into the Santa Clara County jail.

Malea Martin
Comments

Barbara
Registered user
Sylvan Park
12 hours ago
Barbara, Sylvan Park
Registered user
12 hours ago

Great work, MVPD. I knew there was more to this story from the beginning. May this poor child rest in peace.

LongResident
Registered user
another community
10 hours ago
LongResident, another community
Registered user
10 hours ago

What 9 year old in an apartment building can't get out to play in the common area? Was there a parent at home or is that the real issue--no one at home.

addressing systemic racism
Registered user
Willowgate
10 hours ago
addressing systemic racism, Willowgate
Registered user
10 hours ago

How does arresting and jailing two adults who are mourning the loss of their young relative help anyone? Why are we policing parenting choices with arrests and jailing? Could a different, more restorative approach be taken - like maybe offering parenting classes?

addressing systemic racism
Registered user
Willowgate
10 hours ago
addressing systemic racism, Willowgate
Registered user
10 hours ago

Also, are there other children in the home? Who will care for them and provide for them while the two adults are in jail?

