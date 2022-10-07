Two family members arrested in July drowning death of Mountain View 9-year-old

Following the drowning death of a 9-year-old Mountain View boy in July, Mountain View police announced Oct. 7 that two family members have been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.

The boy, who officials identified as Bubb Elementary School student Ayden Rivera Gonzalez, was found unresponsive in an apartment complex pool on the 1800 block of Ednamary Way on July 6. After lifesaving efforts were performed at the scene, he was transported to a local hospital where he died, police said.

"Detectives began an extensive review to understand the circumstances that led to the drowning," police said in an Oct. 7 statement. "During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that no adult was present when the drowning occurred and that the child had been able to leave his home unsupervised."

After further investigative efforts, including a review of the case with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, Mountain View police arrested two adult family members on Oct. 6 on suspicion of felony child endangerment. Both individuals were booked into the Santa Clara County jail.