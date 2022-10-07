Arts

Palo Alto seeks entries for Code:ART interactive media festival

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 7, 2022, 1:27 pm 0
Visitors interact with "Paleoalto," a digital installation created by Marpi Studio and Colour Feeders that was part of the Code:ART festival held in October 2021 in downtown Palo Alto. Screenshot from video by Heather Zimmerman.

Media artists, designers, inventors and other creative folks have the chance to see their visions come to life on the streets of Palo Alto next fall. On Oct. 6, the city of Palo Alto Public Art Program announced a call for entries for the 2023 edition of its Code:ART Interactive Media Festival.

The three-day event will feature interactive installations throughout downtown Palo Alto. The 2021 Code:ART festival included "Paleoalto," a an outdoor installation with projections of primitive life forms that visitors could interact with, as well as half a dozen other digital media pieces that produced visual effects or sounds when people interacted with them or invited visitors to decipher hidden messages.

The call for entries invites artists "creating work at the intersection of art and emerging technologies to submit their conceptual proposals for cutting-edge Urban Interventions, prototypes, or temporary installations," the city's announcement said.

The deadline to submit proposals for the 2023 festival is Nov. 15. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

Heather Zimmerman
