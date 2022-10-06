Traffic signals at Castro Street intersections will return to normal starting this week

Traffic signals on streets that intersect Castro Street will be turned back to standard operation for crossing vehicles and pedestrians starting Oct. 6, the city of Mountain View announced.

During the pandemic, as part of the Castro StrEATS program, the traffic signals on Castro Street at Villa, Dana and California streets were changed to flashing red, essentially turning those intersections into stop signs. On Oct. 6 and 7, the city will change these traffic signals back to normal as part of the Castro Street Crossings Traffic Signal Reactivation Pilot Project.

"These locations will be evaluated for the appropriate long-term traffic control as part of the Castro Street Pedestrian Mall project," the city said in a statement. "Staff will monitor the intersections and evaluate the signal operations over the next couple of months."

Operations on the 100 to 300 blocks on Castro Street will remain unchanged and closed to vehicular traffic. Motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians will all be required to follow the signal indications to cross.

For questions or comments, contact the Public Works Department at 650-903-6311 or submit an inquiry through the AskMV tool.