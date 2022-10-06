Community briefs: Volunteer with Compassion Week, become a Junior Ranger and enjoy a free cardio dance class

Tenth annual Compassion Week seeks volunteers
Compassion Week, an annual week of activities that brings people of all ages and abilities together to support local nonprofits, is looking for volunteers.
The 10th annual event, held this year from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23, will support more than 50 nonprofits that focus on providing basic needs to residents in need as well as supporting veterans, older adults and environmental efforts. Volunteer registration is available online at compassionweeklosaltos.org. Businesses and groups looking to get involved with Compassion Week can email [email protected] for more information.
“Bringing people together for 10 years in a row is no small thing,” said County Supervisor and Compassion Week sponsor Joe Simitian in a statement. “I congratulate the Compassion Week team for their vision and dedication. And I’m particularly pleased that my office and I can roll up our sleeves and pitch in on a wide range of projects.”
Compassion Week is a collaborative effort by the Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation, Fremont Bank, Santa Clara County and multiple local faith communities.
“In the 10 years since Compassion Week started, we’ve had thousands of volunteers share their time and serve a wide spectrum of organizations supporting our community,” said Jan McDaniel, chairperson and co-founder of Compassion Week and member of Los Altos United Methodist Church, in the statement. “We’re hoping to make an even bigger impact this year. We invite youth and adults, families with children, businesses and groups of all types to participate in remote and in-person service projects throughout the area.”
Santa Clara County Parks offers free Junior Ranger program
This fall, the Santa Clara County Parks Junior Ranger program will offer a series of free, interactive and virtual after-school sessions geared toward children ages 7 to 12.
The program features guest speakers, park tours, Q&A with Park Rangers and take-home activities “to educate and familiarize students with Santa Clara County Parks,” the department said in a statement.
The free virtual sessions, hosted on Tuesdays from Oct. 25 to Nov. 3, are 40 minutes long and hosted on Zoom, with advance registration required. Those interested can sign up on the Junior Rangers page on the Santa Clara County Parks website. Kids who complete at least three sessions will become an official Junior Ranger, earning a badge and certificate at an in-person Nov. 5 ceremony on Junior Ranger Family Day.
“A world of excitement is waiting at the parks, but it is not always easy or even possible to fit in an outdoor excursion,” said Don Rocha, Director of the Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department, in the statement. “Using this new format, the Junior Ranger program builds upon the success of our in-person program and now offers students a unique learning experience available from anywhere with a connected device.”
Free cardio dance class hosted at The Village at San Antonio Center
The Village at San Antonio Center is hosting a free cardio dance session on Oct. 8 as part of its Community Socials on Second Saturdays series.
From 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, participants of all skill levels can enjoy a free cardio dance session.
“The class format features a wide variety of genres from hip-hop, Latin, pop and electro funk tracks with pre-set choreography combos that are fun and easy to follow,” the event center said. “No props needed, just bring yourself, a sweat towel and a bottle of water. Sneakers suggested. Nothing says fun like a Saturday morning dance class.”
Event registration for the free class is encouraged. Sign up here.
