One person injured, multiple apartments damaged from East El Camino residential fire

One resident suffered burn injuries on Oct. 3 after an accidental residential fire broke out in an apartment in a multi-family residence in the 800 block of East El Camino Real in Mountain View. The estimated damage to the contents and structure is $500,000, city officials say.

On Monday around 6:30 p.m., Mountain View Communications received a phone call from an alarm company reporting a fire in an apartment in a multi-family residence in the 800 block of East El Camino Real, a city statement said. Residents evacuated before firefighters arrived.

"Units arrived to find a sprinkler system activated in a kitchen on the second floor of a four-story residence due to a cooking fire," the statement said. "The ensuing heat from the fire rose to a level causing the sprinklers to activate."

Sixteen units suffered from water damage, loss of electrical power or both, which firefighters worked to mitigate at the scene. The incident closed traffic in both directions on Crestview Drive, which has since been reopened. The building was then turned over to property management for continued repairs and restoration.

The injured resident was treated for burns at the scene and transported by ambulance to Valley Medical Hospital Burn Unit.