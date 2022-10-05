Mountain View man arrested for sex crimes involving minors

A Mountain View man was arrested on charges of felony possession of child pornography and other sex crimes after a multi-month investigation by the Mountain View Police Department.

According to police, in January 2022, Mountain View Police Department cyber detectives received a tip that was originally reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible child abuse sexual material.

As detectives began looking into the tip, they identified a suspect in Mountain View connected to the materials. Further investigation uncovered thousands of sexual images and over 100 chats between minors and the suspect on social media. The chats included requests for inappropriate images or videos as well as requests to meet in person.

"This investigation was extensive, with detectives having to cull through each and every image and chat to build their case," police said in a statement.

The suspect was arrested Oct. 4 at Best Buy in Mountain View, his place of work, and booked into Santa Clara County Main jail for felony possession of child pornography, solicitation of a minor to commit a sex crime and arranging a meeting with a minor to commit lewd acts.