Mountain View man arrested for sex crimes involving minors

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 5, 2022, 10:12 am 1
A Mountain View man was arrested on charges of felony possession of child pornography and other sex crimes after a multi-month investigation by the Mountain View Police Department.

According to police, in January 2022, Mountain View Police Department cyber detectives received a tip that was originally reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible child abuse sexual material.

As detectives began looking into the tip, they identified a suspect in Mountain View connected to the materials. Further investigation uncovered thousands of sexual images and over 100 chats between minors and the suspect on social media. The chats included requests for inappropriate images or videos as well as requests to meet in person.

"This investigation was extensive, with detectives having to cull through each and every image and chat to build their case," police said in a statement.

The suspect was arrested Oct. 4 at Best Buy in Mountain View, his place of work, and booked into Santa Clara County Main jail for felony possession of child pornography, solicitation of a minor to commit a sex crime and arranging a meeting with a minor to commit lewd acts.

As police continue to investigate the case, other victims are encouraged to come forward by contacting Officer Pablo Donato at [email protected]

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Comments

Lydia
Registered user
Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
Lydia , Old Mountain View
Registered user
1 hour ago

Other victims are encouraged to come forward. How are they supposed know if this is the same person if he's not identified in the article? The DA needs sufficient evidence: victim statements.
There has to be a better way to report this.

