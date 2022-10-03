Man charged with hate crimes, robberies against South Asian women

An East Palo man who allegedly ripped the necklaces from the necks of 14 South Asian women has been charged with robbery and hate crimes, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said in a statement on Monday, Oct. 3.

Lathan Johnson, 37, allegedly attacked the women over two months, tearing the necklaces from the victims and speeding away in a car. In several of the robberies, he injured the women, who ranged in age from 50-73. The estimated worth of all the stolen necklaces is about $35,000, the DA's office stated.

The spree began in June. During the following weeks, South Asian women – almost always wearing a sari, bindi or other type of ethnic attire – were targeted in San Jose, Milpitas, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara.

In one case, the victim was walking with her husband down a Milpitas street when Johnson allegedly approached and asked for directions. According to the DA's Office, he then walked behind the couple, pushed the woman to the ground, punched her husband in the face and then pushed him to the ground. He allegedly ripped a $1,000 necklace from the woman’s neck in that incident.

The woman suffered a broken wrist; her husband was treated for a possible broken nose.