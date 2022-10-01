Man arrested in Mountain View for alleged assault with a stick

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly hit a man in the face with a stick early Thursday morning at the Evelyn Avenue Safe Parking Lot in Mountain View.

According to police, around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, Mountain View dispatchers received calls about a battery in the Safe Parking Lot at Pioneer Way and Evelyn Avenue.

"When officers arrived on scene, they saw that one man was bleeding from at least one cut to his face," police said in a statement. "During the course of their investigation, patrol officers learned that an argument between two men turned physical and resulted in the man who was arrested hitting the other man in the face with a stick."

The injured man received medical treatment at the scene. The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and transported to the Santa Clara County Jail.