Man arrested in Mountain View for alleged assault with a stick

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sat, Oct 1, 2022, 8:29 am 0
A man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly hit a man in the face with a stick early Thursday morning at the Evelyn Avenue Safe Parking Lot in Mountain View.

According to police, around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, Mountain View dispatchers received calls about a battery in the Safe Parking Lot at Pioneer Way and Evelyn Avenue.

"When officers arrived on scene, they saw that one man was bleeding from at least one cut to his face," police said in a statement. "During the course of their investigation, patrol officers learned that an argument between two men turned physical and resulted in the man who was arrested hitting the other man in the face with a stick."

The injured man received medical treatment at the scene. The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and transported to the Santa Clara County Jail.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

