Traffic alert: Los Altos Hills brush fire on southbound I-280

A brush fire has prompted the closure of lanes of southbound Interstate Highway 280 in the area of Los Altos Hills on Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was reported around 3:10 p.m. and the response to the blaze is blocking the two right lanes of southbound Highway 280 north of Magdalena Avenue, CHP officials said.

Multiple departments responded to the three-alarm fire, according to PulsePoint, a fire-alert app.

Firefighters contained the brush fire in late afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.