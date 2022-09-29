Mountain View to begin enforcing parking rules relaxed during pandemic

The city of Mountain View announced that it will start enforcing parking rules on Saturday, Oct. 1, that were relaxed during the pandemic, including short-term parking zones and the citywide 72-hour parking limits.

"As of Saturday, Oct. 1, the city will enforce all timed parking limits in Mountain View," the city wrote in a Sept. 26 statement. "This will include enforcement of 24-minute, 1-hour, 2-hour, 3-hour, and 5-hour parking zones as well as the citywide 72-hour parking limit, which prohibits vehicles from parking in the same spot on a public street for more than 72 hours."

The 72-hour rule applies to all public streets regardless of signage and to all vehicles, regardless of type or size, the city said. Violating vehicles may be issued a warning, cited or towed.

"Education remains the focus," city Chief Communications Officer Lenka Wright said of enforcement. "... Parking enforcement has always been and will continue to be accomplished through a combination of routine patrol activities and response to complaints."

Also on Oct. 1, the city is slated to begin enforcing its Narrow Streets and Bike Lane ordinances, which prohibit oversized vehicles from parking on streets with bike lanes and streets that are 40 feet wide or narrower. The enforcement comes just weeks after the city announced it has reached a settlement agreement in a lawsuit challenging the ordinances.