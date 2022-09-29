News

Mountain View to begin enforcing parking rules relaxed during pandemic

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 29, 2022, 11:44 am 0
Mountain View will begin enforcing all parking rules that were relaxed during the pandemic on Oct. 1. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The city of Mountain View announced that it will start enforcing parking rules on Saturday, Oct. 1, that were relaxed during the pandemic, including short-term parking zones and the citywide 72-hour parking limits.

"As of Saturday, Oct. 1, the city will enforce all timed parking limits in Mountain View," the city wrote in a Sept. 26 statement. "This will include enforcement of 24-minute, 1-hour, 2-hour, 3-hour, and 5-hour parking zones as well as the citywide 72-hour parking limit, which prohibits vehicles from parking in the same spot on a public street for more than 72 hours."

The 72-hour rule applies to all public streets regardless of signage and to all vehicles, regardless of type or size, the city said. Violating vehicles may be issued a warning, cited or towed.

"Education remains the focus," city Chief Communications Officer Lenka Wright said of enforcement. "... Parking enforcement has always been and will continue to be accomplished through a combination of routine patrol activities and response to complaints."

Also on Oct. 1, the city is slated to begin enforcing its Narrow Streets and Bike Lane ordinances, which prohibit oversized vehicles from parking on streets with bike lanes and streets that are 40 feet wide or narrower. The enforcement comes just weeks after the city announced it has reached a settlement agreement in a lawsuit challenging the ordinances.

"The 72-hour parking limit applies to all public streets, including streets where oversized vehicles are allowed to park, and all vehicles regardless of size," Wright said. "... For the Narrow Streets and Bike Lane ordinances, the City will follow the terms set forth in the settlement agreement when taking enforcement action for violation of those ordinances."

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

