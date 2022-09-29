Community briefs: Digital equity at Mountain View schools, local TEDxYouth event and robotics for girls

“When the pandemic unfolded, our district committed to keeping all students – no matter their family income or social status – connected and learning,” said Superintendent Ayindé Rudolph in the statement. “We’re proud of what we were able to achieve and excited to see this work recognized by Digital Promise.”

According to the district, Mountain View Whisman was selected based upon key programs, including MVWSD Connect, the district’s innovative initiative using the Citizens Broadband Radio Service to make internet available to all district students and their families; and Return to Learn, a robust and sustained pandemic response that included free meals for all, synchronous instruction and accessible technology.

“Mountain View is among only 28 districts nationwide to join the league this year,” a statement from the district said.

“Our goal is to get middle and high school girls (low-income children and others) interested in STEM through robotics,” Pasupathy said. “This workshop will provide exposure, know-how and guidance to begin their journey into robotics.”

The Robotics Education and Competition Foundation is an international nonprofit organization for robotics education, and the Girl Powered event is being put on to celebrate the International Day of the Girl in October, Pasupathy said.

The workshop will be hosted by Anna Pasupathy, a Mountain View resident, mentor, engineer, parent and volunteer involved in robotics for the past six years. The event will be held at the Los Altos Library, and those interested can sign up here .

Girl Powered , an initiative of the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation, is hosting a free robotics workshop for girls in the Mountain View community on Oct. 8.

“As a child, he grew to have a deep connection to the environment and later helped to organize a campaign to protect an organic garden and Tongva/Gabrielino sacred site, known as Puvungna, from a proposed university development,” according to the event program. “That experience, along with his autobiographical performances in Los Angeles, established how transformative writing and performing could be.”

“We invite you to [email protected] , the educational event of the fall! On Oct. 8, bring your friends and family to see a vast array of speakers, from award-winning author and photographer, to 16 under 16 STEM achievers and Forbes 30 under 30 entrepreneurs and CEOs,” event organizers said. “This TED-affiliated event is a local forum for ideas within the community that inspires people to change their lives, their futures and ultimately their world.”

Twelve Santa Clara County-based artists, writers and scientists are coming together to host a TEDxYouth event in San Jose on Oct. 8. The event will take place at the Tabard Theatre Company located at 29 N. San Pedro Street in San Jose.

Community briefs: Digital equity at Mountain View schools, local TEDxYouth event and robotics for girls