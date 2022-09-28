Flying out of SFO? Better bring your own food

Nearly a thousand fast food workers went on strike at the San Francisco International Airport on Monday, causing many food establishments and lounges to shutter, said an airport workers' union.

Union members began striking at 3:30 a.m. on Monday in front of the departures level at every terminal, and plan to picket every day until 10:30 p.m. unless their employers agree to provide better pay.

As the strike continues, union members are urging travelers to boycott the airport's food establishments and bring their own coffee and snacks before their flights.

Workers are asking for fully-funded healthcare and higher wages, as their average pay of $17.05 per hour is not livable, said a union spokesperson from Unite Here Local 2.

The union also went to TikTok to share their demands, featuring airport workers comparing their pay to the cost of food they serve.