News

Gavin Newsom signs bills aimed at reducing catalytic converter thefts

Laws would restrict people from buying used devices from anybody other than specified sellers

by Tony Hicks/ Bay City News Foundation

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 27, 2022, 1:55 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced Sunday he has signed a bill cracking down on catalytic convert thefts. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Sunday announced Newsom has signed two bills aimed at cracking down on catalytic converter theft.

AB 1740 by Assembly member Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) will require catalytic converter recyclers to include additional information in the written record, including the year, make and model of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed, and a copy of the title of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.

The law also would prohibit recyclers from buying catalytic converters from someone other than a commercial enterprise or the vehicle's owner.

SB 1087 by Sen. Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) would prohibit people from buying a used catalytic converter from anybody other than certain specified sellers, including an automobile dismantler, an automotive repair dealer, or someone with documentation proving they're the lawful owner of the catalytic converter.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Gavin Newsom signs bills aimed at reducing catalytic converter thefts

Laws would restrict people from buying used devices from anybody other than specified sellers

by Tony Hicks/ Bay City News Foundation /

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 27, 2022, 1:55 pm

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Sunday announced Newsom has signed two bills aimed at cracking down on catalytic converter theft.

AB 1740 by Assembly member Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) will require catalytic converter recyclers to include additional information in the written record, including the year, make and model of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed, and a copy of the title of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.

The law also would prohibit recyclers from buying catalytic converters from someone other than a commercial enterprise or the vehicle's owner.

SB 1087 by Sen. Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) would prohibit people from buying a used catalytic converter from anybody other than certain specified sellers, including an automobile dismantler, an automotive repair dealer, or someone with documentation proving they're the lawful owner of the catalytic converter.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.