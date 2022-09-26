Mountain View delivery driver arrested after teen girl reports inappropriate touching

A Mountain View man was arrested Sept. 22 for allegedly inappropriately touching a teenage girl earlier this year.

"Last week, officers met with the victim, who we are not identifying, after she disclosed that an adult male who formerly rented a room from family she lived with allegedly touched her inappropriately in late spring 2022," police said.

Recently, the 28-year-old suspect allegedly followed the victim as she walked to school, then tried to hug and contact her, "even though she had explicitly asked him not to do so," according to a statement from police.

The suspect was arrested without incident in Los Gatos and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, felony sexual battery and assault with intent to commit a sex crime.

Detectives are concerned that suspect may have additional victims given his employment as a delivery driver. Anyone who would like to come forward with information can contact Officer Pablo Donato at [email protected] Additional information about the suspect, including a photo, can be found here.