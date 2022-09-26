Child, father sustain minor injuries after collision with car outside Mountain View Public Library

A toddler riding a training bicycle with his father near the Mountain View Public Library was struck by a sedan Friday, Sept. 23. The child and father are OK, both sustaining only minor injuries, police said.

Around 11:10 a.m., the toddler and his father approached the driveway on the south side of the library building when a driver in a sedan collided with both of them. Both sustaining minor injuries, and the child was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

"The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene and has been incredibly cooperative with investigators," police said in a statement. "... [An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash and no arrests were made."