News

Child, father sustain minor injuries after collision with car outside Mountain View Public Library

The child and his father are OK, police say

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 26, 2022, 11:46 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A toddler and his father reported minor injuries after being struck by a car outside the Mountain View Public Library on Sept. 23, 2022. Photo by Sammy Dallal.

A toddler riding a training bicycle with his father near the Mountain View Public Library was struck by a sedan Friday, Sept. 23. The child and father are OK, both sustaining only minor injuries, police said.

Around 11:10 a.m., the toddler and his father approached the driveway on the south side of the library building when a driver in a sedan collided with both of them. Both sustaining minor injuries, and the child was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

"The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene and has been incredibly cooperative with investigators," police said in a statement. "... [An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash and no arrests were made."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Child, father sustain minor injuries after collision with car outside Mountain View Public Library

The child and his father are OK, police say

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 26, 2022, 11:46 am

A toddler riding a training bicycle with his father near the Mountain View Public Library was struck by a sedan Friday, Sept. 23. The child and father are OK, both sustaining only minor injuries, police said.

Around 11:10 a.m., the toddler and his father approached the driveway on the south side of the library building when a driver in a sedan collided with both of them. Both sustaining minor injuries, and the child was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

"The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene and has been incredibly cooperative with investigators," police said in a statement. "... [An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash and no arrests were made."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.