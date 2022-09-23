News

Supervisor Cindy Chavez tests positive for COVID-19

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 23, 2022, 11:56 am 0

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez speaks at a press conference in San Jose on July 2, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has tested positive for COVID-19, her communications director announced on Wednesday.

Chavez is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms, her spokesperson said. She will be quarantining in her home and carry out her duties as supervisor from there.

"In the spirit of transparency and caution," said her spokesperson, Chavez is notifying close contacts, team members and individuals with whom she has interacted with over the past several days.

Chavez said her last negative test for COVID-19 was taken on Tuesday.

Chavez said that she will still be attending a women's conference this weekend entitled "Women's Rights: Confronting A Crisis Head On," which she will participate in virtually.

