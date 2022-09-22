U.S. Justice Department launches COVID-19 fraud strike force groups

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a trio of strike force groups tasked with expanding the department's ongoing fraud prevention efforts related to COVID-19.

The U.S. Attorney's Offices in Sacramento and Los Angeles will collaborate as one team while strike force teams will also operate out of the U.S. Attorney's Offices in the Southern District of Florida and the District of Maryland.

"The work being done by our prosecutors, trial attorneys, agents and partners on our COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force has been extraordinary," said Associate Deputy Attorney General Kevin Chambers, the Justice Department's director for COVID-19 fraud enforcement. "We're going a step further ... with the announcement of strike force teams to support, enhance, and continue the great work being done across the department."

Multiple Bay Area residents have been convicted in federal court for COVID-related fraud, largely among those who have wrongly claimed to be able to treat a COVID infection or effectively test for the virus.

Earlier this month, a federal jury convicted Mark Schena, the president of a Sunnyvale-based allergy and COVID testing company, for engaging in a scheme to defraud investors.