News

U.S. Justice Department launches COVID-19 fraud strike force groups

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Foundation

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 22, 2022, 11:26 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a trio of strike force groups tasked with expanding the department's ongoing fraud prevention efforts related to COVID-19.

The U.S. Attorney's Offices in Sacramento and Los Angeles will collaborate as one team while strike force teams will also operate out of the U.S. Attorney's Offices in the Southern District of Florida and the District of Maryland.

"The work being done by our prosecutors, trial attorneys, agents and partners on our COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force has been extraordinary," said Associate Deputy Attorney General Kevin Chambers, the Justice Department's director for COVID-19 fraud enforcement. "We're going a step further ... with the announcement of strike force teams to support, enhance, and continue the great work being done across the department."

Multiple Bay Area residents have been convicted in federal court for COVID-related fraud, largely among those who have wrongly claimed to be able to treat a COVID infection or effectively test for the virus.

Earlier this month, a federal jury convicted Mark Schena, the president of a Sunnyvale-based allergy and COVID testing company, for engaging in a scheme to defraud investors.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Schena claimed his company could test for diseases using a few drops of blood and told investors that the company was valued at $4.5 billion when it was actually on the verge of bankruptcy.

Federal prosecutors also secured a guilty plea in April from a Napa woman who allegedly sold fake COVID immunization pills and allegedly forged U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards.

The woman is set to be sentenced in November on one count of wire fraud and one count of making false statements regarding health care.

Federal prosecutors with the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force, which was formed in May 2021, have also investigated fraud complaints involving the Paycheck Protection Program, pandemic-related unemployment insurance and other health care fraud.

"Since the start of this pandemic, the Justice Department has seized over $1.2 billion in relief funds that criminals were attempting to steal and charged over 1,500 defendants with crimes in federal districts across the country, but our work is far from over," Attorney General Merrick Garland said. "The department will continue to work relentlessly to combat pandemic fraud and hold accountable those who perpetrate it."

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local covid news. Become a member today.
Join

U.S. Justice Department launches COVID-19 fraud strike force groups

by Eli Walsh / Bay City News Foundation /

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 22, 2022, 11:26 am

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a trio of strike force groups tasked with expanding the department's ongoing fraud prevention efforts related to COVID-19.

The U.S. Attorney's Offices in Sacramento and Los Angeles will collaborate as one team while strike force teams will also operate out of the U.S. Attorney's Offices in the Southern District of Florida and the District of Maryland.

"The work being done by our prosecutors, trial attorneys, agents and partners on our COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force has been extraordinary," said Associate Deputy Attorney General Kevin Chambers, the Justice Department's director for COVID-19 fraud enforcement. "We're going a step further ... with the announcement of strike force teams to support, enhance, and continue the great work being done across the department."

Multiple Bay Area residents have been convicted in federal court for COVID-related fraud, largely among those who have wrongly claimed to be able to treat a COVID infection or effectively test for the virus.

Earlier this month, a federal jury convicted Mark Schena, the president of a Sunnyvale-based allergy and COVID testing company, for engaging in a scheme to defraud investors.

Schena claimed his company could test for diseases using a few drops of blood and told investors that the company was valued at $4.5 billion when it was actually on the verge of bankruptcy.

Federal prosecutors also secured a guilty plea in April from a Napa woman who allegedly sold fake COVID immunization pills and allegedly forged U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination cards.

The woman is set to be sentenced in November on one count of wire fraud and one count of making false statements regarding health care.

Federal prosecutors with the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force, which was formed in May 2021, have also investigated fraud complaints involving the Paycheck Protection Program, pandemic-related unemployment insurance and other health care fraud.

"Since the start of this pandemic, the Justice Department has seized over $1.2 billion in relief funds that criminals were attempting to steal and charged over 1,500 defendants with crimes in federal districts across the country, but our work is far from over," Attorney General Merrick Garland said. "The department will continue to work relentlessly to combat pandemic fraud and hold accountable those who perpetrate it."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.