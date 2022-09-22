News

Stanford purchases 759 apartments off Sand Hill Road

University calls Oak Creek complex a 'significant step' in its effort to expand housing opportunities

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 22, 2022, 11:26 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Stanford University purchased Oak Creek Apartments, a 759-unit complex located adjacent to the main campus at 1600 Sand Hill Road. Photo courtesy Stanford University Land, Buildings and Real Estate.

Oak Creek Apartments, a large housing complex located on a prime piece of real estate at 1600 Sand Hill Road, has been purchased by Stanford, the university announced Wednesday.

An unnamed Stanford affiliate acquired the leasehold on the 759-unit multifamily residential complex, which is located on university land adjacent to the main campus and within a half mile of Stanford's hospitals. The university already owns the land but had leased the property to an operator since 1959. The acquisition involved assuming the ground lease and the buildings.

"The current apartment operator lessee decided to sell its leasehold, and Stanford took the unexpected opportunity to have an affiliate acquire this 26-year leasehold in order to accelerate the supply of housing," the university said.

Oak Creek Apartments is located at 1600 Sand Hill Road.

The acquisition is a singular opportunity for Stanford to add a significant amount of housing for eligible university affiliates close to where they work and learn, the university noted.

For decades, Stanford has been leasing a number of apartments at Oak Creek for members of the university community. Acquiring the leasehold will allow the university to expand apartment rentals to its community at reasonable rates. Existing Stanford-affiliated tenants who are not currently renting one of the university’s master-leased units will receive reduced rental rates at the time of their next lease renewal, the university said. As units turn over naturally, Stanford plans to offer those apartments to eligible university community members.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Postdoctoral students will be the highest priority group because the apartment complex is located near the central academic portion of campus and Stanford Medicine facilities, according to the university.

“Acquiring Oak Creek is a significant step forward in our efforts to expand housing opportunities for the Stanford community on and near campus. I’m especially proud that we will be able to prioritize housing opportunities for postdocs at Oak Creek because they face unique challenges navigating the local housing market,” university Provost Persis Drell said in the announcement.

The rental rates for eligible renters will be less than the standard market rate, as is the case with all of Stanford’s rental communities. The units won't be designated as below-market-rate housing, but they should reduce demand for similarly priced rental housing in the region, the university said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Sue Dremann
 
Sue Dremann is a veteran journalist who joined the Palo Alto Weekly in 2001. She is a breaking news and general assignment reporter who also covers the regional environmental, health and crime beats. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stanford purchases 759 apartments off Sand Hill Road

University calls Oak Creek complex a 'significant step' in its effort to expand housing opportunities

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 22, 2022, 11:26 am

Oak Creek Apartments, a large housing complex located on a prime piece of real estate at 1600 Sand Hill Road, has been purchased by Stanford, the university announced Wednesday.

An unnamed Stanford affiliate acquired the leasehold on the 759-unit multifamily residential complex, which is located on university land adjacent to the main campus and within a half mile of Stanford's hospitals. The university already owns the land but had leased the property to an operator since 1959. The acquisition involved assuming the ground lease and the buildings.

"The current apartment operator lessee decided to sell its leasehold, and Stanford took the unexpected opportunity to have an affiliate acquire this 26-year leasehold in order to accelerate the supply of housing," the university said.

The acquisition is a singular opportunity for Stanford to add a significant amount of housing for eligible university affiliates close to where they work and learn, the university noted.

For decades, Stanford has been leasing a number of apartments at Oak Creek for members of the university community. Acquiring the leasehold will allow the university to expand apartment rentals to its community at reasonable rates. Existing Stanford-affiliated tenants who are not currently renting one of the university’s master-leased units will receive reduced rental rates at the time of their next lease renewal, the university said. As units turn over naturally, Stanford plans to offer those apartments to eligible university community members.

Postdoctoral students will be the highest priority group because the apartment complex is located near the central academic portion of campus and Stanford Medicine facilities, according to the university.

“Acquiring Oak Creek is a significant step forward in our efforts to expand housing opportunities for the Stanford community on and near campus. I’m especially proud that we will be able to prioritize housing opportunities for postdocs at Oak Creek because they face unique challenges navigating the local housing market,” university Provost Persis Drell said in the announcement.

The rental rates for eligible renters will be less than the standard market rate, as is the case with all of Stanford’s rental communities. The units won't be designated as below-market-rate housing, but they should reduce demand for similarly priced rental housing in the region, the university said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.