Community briefs: Family health fair, young artists showcase and a nonprofit grant opportunity

“The event will host a series of raffles with prizes for all ages,” the statement added. “The backpack giveaway is sponsored by the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, school supplies are sponsored by the Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation, diapers, masks and period products are donated by SupplyBank.org, and the grocery distribution is sponsored by local dentists.”

The event will take place on Sept. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Mariano Castro Elementary School, and will bring together health and wellness services from around the region for attendees to access for free, according to a statement from Berman’s office. The Mountain View Whisman School District and El Camino Health are partnering to offer the free services, including the new omicron booster shot, flu shots and information about accessing services.

Youth and families will have access to free health services this weekend at the fourth annual Family Health and Wellness Fair, hosted by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park).

“We are particularly interested in proposals from organizations represented by women and/or BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) leaders,” the application form states.

Applicants who provide services to residents of Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View are prioritized for funding. The foundation accepts submissions for charitable, educational or community-building purposes, primarily from tax-exempt, 501c3 nonprofits. School programs are also eligible for consideration.

“Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation strives to create a more vibrant and equitable community for all,” the foundation said in a statement. “To that end, the foundation invites applications for our 2022 Fall Grant Cycle which will provide unrestricted grants for general operating support.”

“The campaign provides youth with a basic understanding of behavioral health, ways in which to maintain it, and a deeper understanding into their current state of mental health with an online screening,” the website states.

To Be Honest aims to reduce the stigma around mental health among youth, young adults and their families in Santa Clara County through education, according to the campaign’s website.

The showcase, to be held at 206 Castro St., will kick off at 4 p.m. on Sept. 23. Attendees will be able to browse and purchase young local artists’ work, listen to the artists share the importance of mental health in their lives, create art (with supplies provided) and enjoy complimentary refreshments. The fun will then continue at the same time and place on Sept. 24.

“The event is free, open to the public and provides the community with a chance to support local, young artists and learn more about the connection between mental health and art,” according to To Be Honest’s website.

To Be Honest , a program of Momentum for Health , will be hosting its annual Art Showcase and Sale on Sept. 23 and 24 in Mountain View.

Community briefs: Family health fair, young artists showcase and a nonprofit grant opportunity