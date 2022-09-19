News

El Camino Healthcare District gives $440,000 for county-run dental services in Mountain View

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 19, 2022, 4:19 pm 0
El Camino Healthcare District provided a $440,000 grant to benefit Mountain View Dentalcare and Valley Health Center Sunnyvale. Mountain View Dentalcare opened in the fall of 2020 at Supervisor Joe Simitian’s urging. File photo by Veronica Weber.

Low income and uninsured residents in Mountain View will continue to have access to routine dental care thanks to a grant from the El Camino Healthcare District.

The District’s Community Benefit Program awarded Santa Clara Valley Healthcare a $440,000 grant to improve access to routine dental services for North County residents who may otherwise be unable to access them, according to a Sept. 19 statement from District 5 County Supervisor Joe Simitian’s office.

The grant, which the county Board of Supervisors accepted in August, will benefit Mountain View Dentalcare and Valley Health Center Sunnyvale. Mountain View Dentalcare, located at 2486 W. El Camino Real, opened in the fall of 2020 and aims to serve low income, uninsured and medically underserved North County residents, the statement said.

“Basic dental care and effective referral coordination between dental and medical teams are a crucial part of the healthcare continuum to support the needs of those who are medically underserved in our community,” Dan Woods, chief executive officer of El Camino Health, said in the statement.

According to Woods, the grant is one of the largest awarded by the El Camino Healthcare District, and will "help sustain critically needed dental services for those who need it most within Sunnyvale and Mountain View."

Mountain View Dentalcare is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic is equipped with nine dental suites and new equipment, including an X-ray unit, and is ADA compliant, according to the statement.

The grant funding will allow more children, adults and seniors to receive both preventative oral health care and treatment for serious dental conditions.

"Too often, folks who are strapped for cash will put off an important visit to the dentist – with really serious consequences,” Simitian said in the statement. “I want to make sure folks who need the care get it, right here in the community where they live or work.”

For more information about Santa Clara Valley Healthcare's dental clinic locations and hours, visit this webpage. To make an appoint at Mountain View Dentalcare, call 408-808-6102​.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin

