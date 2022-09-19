El Camino Healthcare District gives $440,000 for county-run dental services in Mountain View

Low income and uninsured residents in Mountain View will continue to have access to routine dental care thanks to a grant from the El Camino Healthcare District.

The District’s Community Benefit Program awarded Santa Clara Valley Healthcare a $440,000 grant to improve access to routine dental services for North County residents who may otherwise be unable to access them, according to a Sept. 19 statement from District 5 County Supervisor Joe Simitian’s office.

The grant, which the county Board of Supervisors accepted in August, will benefit Mountain View Dentalcare and Valley Health Center Sunnyvale. Mountain View Dentalcare, located at 2486 W. El Camino Real, opened in the fall of 2020 and aims to serve low income, uninsured and medically underserved North County residents, the statement said.

“Basic dental care and effective referral coordination between dental and medical teams are a crucial part of the healthcare continuum to support the needs of those who are medically underserved in our community,” Dan Woods, chief executive officer of El Camino Health, said in the statement.

According to Woods, the grant is one of the largest awarded by the El Camino Healthcare District, and will "help sustain critically needed dental services for those who need it most within Sunnyvale and Mountain View."